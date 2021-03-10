Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In their first game after the 2020-21 NBA All-Star weekend, the Golden State Warriors take on the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Thursday.

The Golden State Warriors, who are on a three-game skid, will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways against the out-of-form LA Clippers.

More often than not, the Golden State Warriors have relied on the brilliance of Stephen Curry, who has been well-supported by the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Draymond Green. However, all three players were missing in the Golden State Warriors’ last match against the Phoenix Suns, which they lost by 12 points.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers, themselves, have lost three games on the bounce. In a difficult run of recent fixtures, the LA Clippers missed the services of former All-Star Paul George, especially against the Washington Wizards in their last outing.

They have struggled to contain opposition teams in recent matches but should be able to count on all their key players for this game. Their recent losses have meant that the LA Clippers have dropped to fourth spot in the Western Conference standings as they look to kickstart the second half of their campaign with a victory.

Kawhi Leonard has been prolific this campaign, but he has had to do a bit too much in the prolonged absence of the LA Clippers' second-best player, Paul George.

Top 🔟 plays from the first half of the season. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/1Pj9kjjJYu — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 9, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be up against a strong LA Clippers lineup.

Except for Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss, the Golden State Warriors should see the rest of their injured players return against the LA Clippers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was dealing with a wrist injury, while Draymond Green sat out his last game due to an ankle problem. The All-Star break has almost certainly helped multiple players recover from injuries.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole produced a massive 26-point performance off the bench in their last game and might have to dig deep again.

LA Clippers

For the LA Clippers, the absence of Paul George has meant more pressure on Kawhi Leonard, as the team has shown defensive frailty in recent weeks.

But George's return should give the LA Clippers plenty of reason for optimism, with the likes of Lou Williams and Marcus Morris Sr. also proving their worth off the bench.

#NBAAllStar starter for #TeamDurant Kawhi Leonard:



26.6 PPG

6.3 RPG

4.9 APG

1.5 SPG

51.1 FG%



🌟 All of All-Star in One Night 🌟

📺 Sunday, TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/LDDFu25zbs — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 5, 2021

However, Jay Scrubb and Daniel Oturu remain long-term absentees, but Serge Ibaka should be fit to face the Golden State Warriors.

Kawhi Leonard, the only LA Clippers player to feature in the All-Star weekend, will be raring to get the second half of the campaign off to a positive start.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Both teams should be switching back to effectively their best starting 5s after the All-Star break.

Stephen Curry should return and will be one to watch out for in this game. Draymond Green has been in phenomenal form of late, producing some massive triple-doubles.

CURRY FLURRY@StephenCurry30 drops 31 points in Round 1 of the 3-Point Contest ☔️ pic.twitter.com/DrinkCauqU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2021

Kevon Looney is expected to take up the center position, while Andrew Wiggins should start at the shooting guard spot. The recent form of James Wiseman should be a further boost for the Golden State Warriors.

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has produced some scintillating performance this season.

With the return of Paul George, the LA Clippers look to be the stronger lineup on paper. Kawhi Leonard’s two-way prowess has been on full display, with Serge Ibaka expected to take up the center spot again.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum has been in poor form at both ends of the court but should be raring to go after the All-Star break. Overall, the Clippers go into this matchup as the favorites, but Stephen Curry might have different ideas.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry, G - Damion Lee, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Juan Toscano-Anderson, C - James Wiseman.

LA Clippers

G - Patrick Beverley, G - Paul George, F - Kawhi Leonard, F - Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibaka.