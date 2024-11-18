Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Nov. 18 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers matchup is set to happen for the second time this season on Monday night at the Intuit Dome. The game is part of the NBA's eight-game slate for Nov. 18. The Clippers narrowly defeated the Warriors 112-104 on Oct. 28, with Steph Curry suffering an ankle injury.

Golden State has the third-best record in the NBA at the moment at 10-2. One of its two defeats was at the hands of the Clippers in its third game of the season. Curry sprained his ankle during the contest and was limited to just 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are trying to find some consistency with James Harden at the helm during the absence of Kawhi Leonard. They will be playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 116-105 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers injury reports

Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have five players on their injury report, but only two are confirmed out. De'Anthony Melton is recovering from a sprained left knee, while Reece Beekman is on assignment with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

Steph Curry, Kevon Looney and Lindy Waters III are all questionable, with Curry suffering from left knee bursitis. Looney has an unspecified illness, while Waters has a hyperextended left knee.

Clippers

The LA Clippers only have two players on their injury report, Kawhi Leonard and PJ Tucker. Leonard has not played this season due to a recurring knee issue that has kept him from making his debut. He has no timetable for a return, although he's expected to make a comeback at some point in the season.

Meanwhile, Tucker is not suffering from any injury or illness. He's away from the team as he waits for a potential trade. At the age of 39, Tucker will still have suitors because of his defense and championship experience.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Moses Moody | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Steph Curry De'Anthony Melton Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jonathan Kuminga Kevon Looney Pat Spencer Gary Payton II Lindy Waters III Kyle Anderson Quinten Post Reece Beekman Gui Santos

Clippers

G - James Harden | G - Kris Dunn | F - Norman Powell | F - Derrick Jones Jr. | C - Ivica Zubac

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center James Harden Norman Powell Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Ivica Zubac Kevin Porter Jr. Kris Dunn Amir Coffey Nicolas Batum Mo Bamba Bones Hyland Terance Mann Jordan Miller PJ Tucker Kai Jones Cam Christie Kobe Brown Trentyn Flowers

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game?

The Warriors-Clippers game is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. EST tip-off at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will be televised on NBA TV and is available on local channels NBC Sports Bay Area and KTLA in Los Angeles.

The matchup is also available via live stream on platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

