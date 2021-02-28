Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: 3 key matchups that could determine the outcome - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Defending NBA champions LA Lakers came back from a four-game losing streak with a comfortable victory over the Portland Trailblazers, and now host the Golden State Warriors at the STAPLES Center.

The LA Lakers have struggled on both ends of the court in the absence of Anthony Davis, although Dennis Schroder’s return from injury has boosted their roster.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, have been offensively on point in recent games and are in good shape injury wise in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far.

Stephen Curry is in prolific form while Draymond Green produced an impressive triple-double as the Golden State Warriors face the Hornets for the second time in a few games.

In what is expected to be a face-off between two of the best players in the NBA, both Stephen Curry and LeBron James are expected to prove instrumental to their respective sides’ fortunes.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: 3 Key Matchups

With Anthony Davis still missing for the LA Lakers, Markieff Morris is expected to slot in again alongside LeBron. Dennis Schroder returned to the lineup with a 22-point performance in their last game, and he should start again at the Point Guard position.

The Golden State Warriors have an almost-full roster, with Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss the only long term absentees.

The LA Lakers have struggled in the absence of AD.

#1 Stephen Curry vs Dennis Schroder

Stephen Curry has been lethal in the Golden State Warriors’ improved run of form and has produced on the other end of the court as well, with 1.2 steals per game. Curry is averaging almost 30 points per game with 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds, and will require a lot of stopping if the LA Lakers are to build on their victory the last time around.

They will be happy with Dennis Schroder’s return, who has been the third best player for the LA Lakers this season. He is averaging 14.5 points, .9 steals and 4.2 assists per game, and might have to put in a defensive shift with the range of shooting that Stephen Curry possesses. Either way, this should be a key matchup that decides the overall outcome of the match.

#2 Andrew Wiggins vs LeBron James

LeBron James has seen a dip in form in recent games, but is still capable of taking control of a game single-handedly. He is currently producing 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 rebounds along with 1.1 steals per game, and has been the sole frontrunner for the NBA MVP 2021 for several weeks running.

Andrew Wiggins, on the other hand, has been the second most prolific scorer on the Golden State Warriors’ roster, averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He will have to be at his best defensively, with LeBron James capable of hurting opponents from anywhere.

Wiggins has been in good stead defensively as well, and is averaging 1.2 blocks and .8 steals per game.

#3 Draymond Green vs Markieff Morris

Draymond Green came up with a hugely impressive triple double for the Golden State Warriors in his last game, and has responded well to the criticism that he received from Head Coach Steve Kerr. He registered 11 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds, and might have to be at his defensive best to help his team contain the Lakers.

He would be pitted against Markieff Morris, who has started all of the LA Lakers’ recent games in the absence of Anthony Davis. Morris gives the Lakers some much needed rim protection and has the defensive versatility to disrupt most offensive units in the league.