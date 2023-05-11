Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins combined for 45 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the LA Lakers in Game 5.

The Lakers looked like they stayed in the game until the second quarter, but the defending champs pulled away in second half, leading by 18 at one point.

The bigger worry for the Lakers is the fitness of Anthony Davis, who was inadvertantly hit by Kevon Looney while positioning themselves to grab a rebound. After the game, coach Darvin Ham told the reporters that Anthony Davis "seems to be doing really good already" after the incident in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry scored a game-high 27 points along with eight assists. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green provided a much needed offensive boost, scoring 25 points and 20 points, respectively, on a night where all the Warriors' guards went cold from the field.

Gary Payton II's defensive spark ignited a huge run in the third quarter which led to the Golden State Warriors clinching the game. GPII was a game-high +25.

NBA @NBA



: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST

Draymond Green: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST

Andrew Wiggins: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST



Steph showed out as the @warriors won Game 5 to force a Game 6 on Friday!
LeBron James: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
Draymond Green: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
Andrew Wiggins: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

As for the Lakers, LeBron James had an efficient scoring night dropping 25 points, including nine rebounds. Anthony Davis, before subbing out due to an injury, dropped 23 points on 10-118 shooting.

Here are the key takeaways from Game 5:

#1. Golden State Warriors found form from beyond the arc

The Golden State Warriors started the game shooting 4-5 from the three-point line in the first five minutes. They shot 11-21 from beyond the arc at half-time, however they went frigid in the second half as the Lakers defence stepped up to hold them to 13-35 shooting for the game.

Jordan Poole continues his dismal playoff run dropping 11 points on 5-14 shooting. Golden State now trail the Los Angeles Lakers 2-3 and still have their work cut out for them.

NBA TV @NBATV Draymond 🤝 Steph for a BIG triple! Draymond 🤝 Steph for a BIG triple! https://t.co/ObWf9YEgWr

#2. Green and Wiggins powered the Golden State Warriors to victory

Both Draymond Green and Wiggins proved why they are core pieces in this championship team. On a night where the splash brothers were shooting just 5-17 from beyond the three-point line, Green and Wiggins steered the defending champs with their offensive masterclass. Both combined for 17-29 shooting.

Wiggins and Green held their own on the defensive end as well, holding both LeBron James and Anthony Davis to under 25 points each.

WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse Wiggs and Dray combined for 45 PTS, 17 REB, 9 AST, and 3 STL on 69% TS.



Best stat of the night? They combined to shoot a PERFECT 8/8 at the line!!!!!! Wiggs and Dray combined for 45 PTS, 17 REB, 9 AST, and 3 STL on 69% TS.Best stat of the night? They combined to shoot a PERFECT 8/8 at the line!!!!!! https://t.co/ozdciwsuQo

#3. Anthony Davis' health a question for the LA Lakers

As a sports fan, we always want to witness a fair and square fight, barring any injuries.

Anthony Davis subbed out with 9:42 remaining in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury as he looked shook after making contact with Kevon Looney's forearm while grabbing a rebound.

While the Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said, there's nothing to worry about and that Davis is fine, such impacts to the head and neck area takes time to evaluate. Davis is subject to multiple scans on Thursday and hopefully he's ready to lace up for the Lakers in Game 6.

