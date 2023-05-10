Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers: Game 5 preview and injury report

The Golden State Warriors are in a deep hole right now. The Los Angeles Lakers head to San Francisco with a 3-1 series after winning a closely contested Game 4 (104-101) in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The defending champions are on the brink of their season coming to an abrupt end, however, they appear unfazed by this challenge ahead. In their post-game media availability, Steve Kerr, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were quite positive.

With their experience over the past decade, the Warriors' superstar trio could turn it around. However, it's LeBron James on the Lakers they're facing, which makes things more difficult.

Here's what Green said on a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show":

“Guess what, it’s the first of four. Not the first of three. Whether it’s 3-1, whether it’s 3-0, don’t matter. There’s a reason it’s a seven-game series — it’s the first of four.

"Every game won in the series (from this point on) flips the pressure to the other team. … We’ve been here before and we know what it takes. The goal is to win one game. You win one game,all the pressure flips. You go back to Crypto 3-2, (it) essentially puts them in a must-win situation. No one wants to go on the road for a Game 7. Must-win situations are a little different than any other game.”

Green certainly feels optimistic about the Warriors chances of bouncing back from 3-1.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has warned his teammates not to relax after taking the series lead. He insists that the Golden State Warriors will not go down without a fight. He expects them to come back stronger in Game 5.

"One thing about when you play Golden State, you don't have an opportunity to relax. You just don't, so I'm not worried about us going in there comfortable. You just can't do it vs. Golden State. It's not possible."

The Golden State Warriors are a dynasty for a reason and they're not going out easy. Stephen Curry is the probably the most terrying player to go up against right now. Steph has proved time and again that he is a clutch performer when his back is against the wall, flashback to Game 7 against the Kings.

Game 5 looms large and should be an incredible showdown. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Injury report for Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers, Game 5

For the Lakers injury report, Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) are listed as probable.

Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) is questionable.

Meanwhile the Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery) and Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery).

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness) is questionable.

Can the Lakers finish the job in San Franciso, or does Stephen Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to a win?

