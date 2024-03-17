Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 16)

Two Western Conference contenders battling for a playoff berth collided in Los Angeles when the Golden State Warriors faced off against the LA Lakers on Saturday night.

Golden State looked to rebound from a 109-99 loss on the road to the Dallas Mavericks, failing to cover the 8.5-point spread. The Lakers, meanwhile, were coming off a 120-107 defeat to the Sacramento Kings as a two-point favorite.

Despite the Lakers holding the historical edge in the regular-season series with a 262-174 lead, the two teams had split their two previous encounters this season. The Warriors claimed a convincing 128-110 victory in their latest matchup on Feb. 22.

The Lakers, spearheaded by LeBron James, came out gunning, taking an early advantage, with Steph Curry going scoreless in the first quarter. However, Curry took over in the last four minutes of the second, going on a run by himself, scoring six points.

His splash brother Klay Thompson also caught fire, scoring 21 points in the first half, giving the Warriors a 67-66 lead.

Top moments and highlights from Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

Let's have a closer look at the top moments from the marquee Pacific Coast matchup:

#5 Draymond Green alley-oop from behind half-court to Jonathan Kuminga

The synergy between Green and Kuminga was prominent, propelling the Warriors' offense to greater heights since Kuminga's emergence. In the absence of Anthony Davis, no one could effectively counter Kuminga's aggressive drives to the rim.

Draymond Green orchestrated a seamless alley-oop from beyond half-court during a transition play, disrupting the Lakers' defensive rhythm as Kuminga soared for a emphatic dunk in the first half.

Another alley-oop followed shortly after as the Lakers opted to focus defensive attention on Green, who astutely capitalized by locating Kuminga once more for the finish.

#4 LeBron James' and-1 leaves Steph Curry shaking his head

LeBron James netted four of his 18 points during the opening half, capitalizing on a challenging contested 3-pointer with an and-1 opportunity after Trayce Jackson-Davis had fouled him during a step-back jumper.

The crowd at the Crypto.com Arena erupted in excitement, with cameras capturing Steph Curry's reaction from the bench as he shook his head in disbelief.

#3 Anthony Davis gets poked in the eyes, exits the game

During the first quarter, Davis encountered an inadvertent eye poke from Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis as he maneuvered toward the basket.

Despite the setback, Davis demonstrated resilience, amassing eight points, four rebounds and two assists within his 12-minute stint before exiting the game.

#2 Steph Curry goes berserk with tough 4-point play, mocks Rui Hachimura

Steph Curry's scorching shooting streak from the second quarter persisted in the second half. He unleashed a barrage on the Lakers and Rui Hachimura, drilling a step-back jumper from 25 feet and drawing a foul, resulting in a pivotal 4-point play.

Curry jogged to his half, directing a pointed gesture at Rui while engaging in banter with the crowd, who were left in awe by his earlier shot.

#1 LeBron James with an impossible fadeaway 3-pointer over Steph Curry

In a critical moment, LeBron James found himself cornered with none other than his rival, Steph Curry, in close proximity. With limited room to maneuver in the left corner and Curry applying staunch defense, James showcased his expertise.

Despite Curry's efforts, James created separation and opted for a fadeaway shot, sinking a 3-pointer to propel the Lakers back into contention in a tightly contested game, with under two minutes remaining and the deficit trimmed to four points.

#1.1 Steph Curry gets the clutch steal over LeBron James

In a pivotal moment where LeBron James aimed to capitalize on a matchup against Steph Curry in the clutch, it was the latter who emerged triumphant, effectively sealing the Lakers' fate.

Showcasing his defensive acumen, the two-time MVP anticipated James' offensive move, expertly timing his defensive play to disrupt James' dribble and secure a crucial steal.

The Warriors took away the game on the road 128-121 and with it the season series lead, at 2-1.