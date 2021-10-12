Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 12th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA preseason game at Staples Center on Tuesday.

The two teams have already faced each other once this preseason. The Warriors won that matchup 121-114. Stephen Curry was the best player on the night, scoring 30 points and recording five steals. His backcourt partner, Jordan Poole, was also terrific as he registered 28 points, converting six threes during the game. The contest was also the Dubs' last game before Tuesday's matchup.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have registered a dismal 0-4 start to their preseason campaign. They recently lost to the Phoenix Suns 94-123. It was the third time they had recorded a loss by a double-digit margin this preseason. Carmelo Anthony was the top performer for LA on the night. He scored 17 points off the bench, shooting 5 of 7 from the three-point line in just 15 minutes of playing time.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman for the game against the LA Lakers.

Kuminga endured a knee injury during the Warriors' first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. It was reported that he would be out for at least a week last Thursday, October 7th.

Meanwhile, Thompson (Achilles surgery) and Wiseman (knee injury) are expected to be out for a while as they continue their rehabilitation process.

Player Name Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Achilles tendon; repair Jonathan Kuminga Out Knee; patellar tendon strain James Wiseman Out Knee; meniscus tear

LA Lakers Injury Report

The regular season is yet to start, but the LA Lakers have already been hit with an injury bug. They will be without four players for the game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Trevor Ariza is out for another eight weeks as he underwent surgery to fix his ankle injury. Meanwhile, Talen Horton-Tucker is out for eight to 14 weeks after suffering a ligament tear in his thumb.

Malik Monk is out for a week due to a groin strain, while Kendrick Nunn is the latest to join the list after suffering an ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Ankle surgery Talen Horton-Tucker Out Thumb surgery Malik Monk Out Groin strain Kendrick Nunn Out Ankle sprain

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Head coach Steve Kerr recently said the Golden State Warriors could rest their veteran players for their last two preseason games, including Tuesday's fixture against the LA Lakers. However, he also mentioned that nothing had been decided yet.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr said it’s possible the Warriors rest some veterans in the last two preseason games, but nothing decided yet. Andrew Wiggins was back at practice today, expected to play tomorrow in LA. Steve Kerr said it’s possible the Warriors rest some veterans in the last two preseason games, but nothing decided yet. Andrew Wiggins was back at practice today, expected to play tomorrow in LA.

Assuming the Warriors start their veterans, they are likely to deploy Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins could make his return to play alongside Draymond Green and Kevon Looney on the frontcourt.

The likes of Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Lee are likely to play most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will play their first game together on Tuesday

The LA Lakers are expected to play all their available players against the Golden State Warriors.

Keeping that in mind, Russell Westbrook is likely to start alongside Wayne Ellington in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Kent Bazemore, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will complete the rest of the lineup.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Anthony Davis said that he, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will make their debut together against the Warriors on Tuesday. Anthony Davis said that he, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will make their debut together against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Wayne Ellington | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - LeBron James | Center -Anthony Davis

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh