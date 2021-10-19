Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will lock horns in an enticing contest in the Western Conference on Tuesday at the Staples Center to kickstart the 2021-22 NBA season.

Both teams are favorites to make the trip to the NBA Finals this season. The Warriors and the Lakers have met twice already during the preseason. Steve Kerr's men emerged victorious on both occasions.

It's clear the new-look LA Lakers are taking their time to find their mojo, while the Golden State Warriors look more settled. After those two meetings, LA's new stars have had time to regroup and figure out how to make things work before the regular season commences.

Overall, it seems like a great matchup to start the proceedings in the NBA's 75th edition. Fans can expect the two championship-caliber teams to produce one of the best opening-night games in recent years.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga are ruled out for the game.

The Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga for their game against the LA Lakers.

Thompson (ACL surgery) and Wiseman (knee surgery) have been long-term absentees. The former is out for two to three months, while Wiseman is set to be re-evaluated by November 1st.

Meanwhile, Kuminga suffered a knee injury during the preseason. The rookie is set to be assessed by October 22nd.

Player Name Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Achilles tendon; repair Jonathan Kuminga Out Knee; patellar tendon strain James Wiseman Out Knee; meniscus tear

LA Lakers Injury Report

Trevor Ariza at the LA Lakers' Media Day

The LA Lakers were plagued by injuries during the preseason itself. They will be without the services of Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery), Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb surgery) and Wayner Ellington (Grade I hamstring injury) against the Golden State Warriors.

Ariza and Horton-Tucker have been sidelined for at least eight weeks, while there is no timetable for Ellington's return yet. Meanwhile, Malik Monk (groin) and Kendrick Nunn (ankle) are listed as probable and questionable, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Trevor Ariza Out Ankle surgery Talen Horton-Tucker Out Thumb surgery Malik Monk Probable Groin strain Kendrick Nunn Questionable Ankle sprain Wayne Ellington Out Hamstring

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are likely to deploy the starting lineup they used the most during the preseason. That means Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole could start as the guards, while Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney occupies the frontcourt positions.

Meanwhile, Otto Porter, Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelica played key roles off the bench during the preseason. They are likely to play the most rotation minutes on opening night.

LA Lakers

There has been a lot of speculation about how the LA Lakers would line up on opening night, especially after injuries to their potential starters Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Frank Vogel hasn't disclosed much. But he did mention that he liked the pairing of DeAndre Jordan and Anthony Davis post the Lakers' defeat to the Sacramento Kings in preseason.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Frank Vogel, on the Lakers' starters: "I have decided, but I'm not going to tell you... Good try." Frank Vogel, on the Lakers' starters: "I have decided, but I'm not going to tell you... Good try."

So there is a decent chance he may stick to the lineup deployed during the Lakers' last preseason game against Sacramento. If that happens, Russell Westbrook and Kent Bazemore will start as the guards, while LeBron James will pair up alongside Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo are likely to play the most minutes off the bench. They may have to log more minutes if Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk are not available.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

