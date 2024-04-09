Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Injury Reports for April 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Golden State Warriors visit the LA Lakers on Tuesday at Crytpo.com Arena. The potential play-in tournament opponents will face off for the fourth and final time in their season series, which the Dubs lead 2-1. Both teams have plenty at stake. The marquee clash could match the hype of the previous three matchups.

The Warriors and Lakers have had nearly similar ups and downs this season. They've seemed unstoppable when in rhythm, but they are far too inconsistent. It reflects in their positions in the standings. LA is ninth in the West with a 45-34 record, while 43-35 Golden State is 10th.

The Warriors are coming off a 7-3 run, while the Lakers are 8-2 in their past 10 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 9

The Warriors have three injured players, including Gary Payton II, Dario Saric and Andrew Wiggins. Payton II and Wiggins are probable with ankle injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Saric is out with a knee issue.

Player Status Injury Gary Payton II Probable Left ankle impingement Dario Saric Out Right knee lateral joint pain Andrew Wiggins Probable Left ankle sprain

LA Lakers injury report for April 9

The Lakers have players on their injury report. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable. Davis is dealing with a sore left eye, while James has an illness. Jalen Hood-Schifino (back), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Wood (knee) are ruled out.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Questionable Left eye soreness Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Lumbar disc surgery LeBron James Questionable Flu-like symptoms Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain Christian Wood Out Left knee surgery

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers last game stats and summary

The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers produced another epic game when they last faced off on March 16. However, the game got overshadowed by several refereeing blunders and a malfunctioning shot clock. The Warriors won 128-121, but the game could have been close without the external issues hindering the contest.

Anthony Davis exited the game early with an injury, playing only the first quarter. However, LeBron James kept LA in the game with a 40-point, eight-rebound and nine-assist game, shooting on 65/60/88 splits. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell played an excellent cameo with a 23-point, 13-assist double-double.

However, Steph Curry's 31-point night canceled James' and Russell's effort to keep the Lakers afloat and complete the comeback after going down 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors also got invaluable contributions from Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, who had 26 and 23 points, respectively. Both teams shot over 50%, but the Warriors were slightly better from range, making two more 3s than the Lakers (12) and on nearly 6% better efficiency.

LA missed Anthony Davis down the stretch, or the game could have swung in its favor. Stars from both teams are expected to be healthy. It will be intriguing to see how things play out on Tuesday.