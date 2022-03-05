Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Saturday's marquee 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The Warriors have won only twice in their last nine games, losing 122-113 to the Dallas Mavericks in their previous outing. Jordan Poole led the team in scoring with 23 points, while Steph Curry had 21 points and nine assists on the night. Golden State will look to turn things around against the struggling Lakers, who are missing a key piece in Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are in a tough spot as well. They have won only once in their last seven outings, including none in their last four. LeBron James and co. were beaten 111-132 against the LA Clippers in their last match. James was once again the lone bright spot for the Lakers, bagging 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. No other player managed more than 17 points during the contest.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will continue to be without Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman. Gary Payton II will join them as the fourth absentee due to knee soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Draymond Green Out Disc injury recovery Andre Iguodala. Out Low back tightness Gary Payton II Out Knee soreness James Wiseman Out Knee injury recovery

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn for this contest. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are listed as questionable, while Avery Bradley is probable.

Player Name Status Reason LeBron James Questionable Knee soreness Avery Bradley. Probable Knee effusion Talen Horton-Tucker Questionable Ankle sprain Anthony Davis Out Mid-foot sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Knee bone bruise

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

With Gary Payton II sidelined, the Warriors will likely include Otto Porter Jr. or Jonathan Kuminga in their starting five for this game. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney should feature in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could pair up as the two guards.

Jordan Poole, Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee could play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

The Lakers have deployed a three-guard lineup in their last few games, but that hasn't worked in their favor.

They could make some changes for this game by bringing in Avery Bradley to start alongside Russell Westbrook in the backcourt. LeBron James, Stanley Johnson and Dwight Howard should be the three frontcourt players.

Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves will likely play the most minutes off the bench for the 17-time NBA champions.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Otto Porter Jr. | Center - Kevon Looney.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Stanley Johnson | Center - Dwight Howard.

