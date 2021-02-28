Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In what promises to be a mouth-watering NBA encounter, defending champions LA Lakers take on an in-form Golden State Warriors. The LA Lakers have struggled in recent NBA games but got back to winning ways with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trailblazers the last time around.

LeBron James produced a 28-point double-double with 11 rebounds and 7 assists, while Dennis Schroder returned to the lineup with 22 points.

The Golden State Warriors on the other hand have won three straight NBA games and saw seven of their players score in double digits in their last victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Stephen Curry is in prime form while Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. have also shown consistent scoring form of late.

Both teams have injury concerns, although the Golden State Warriors have more of their stars available than they have had through much of the 2020-21 NBA season thus far.

#LakersWin@KingJames: 28 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts, 4 stls

Schröder: 22 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts@MONSTATREZZ: 17 pts, 9 rebs pic.twitter.com/IJG302Q155 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 27, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are missing Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss, the only two long term-absentees. They have sprung to form in recent games with multiple scoring threats emerging. This has relieved some of the pressure that Stephen Curry has found himself under through much of the season.

Stephen Curry has been in top for the Golden State Warriors.

James Wiseman chipped in with a cool 16 points off the bench in their last game, with Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. registering 17.5 and 15.5 points per game, so far. Draymond Green has been a bit of a hit and miss lately, but should take confidence from his improved recent showings.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers sprung back to life with a victory the last time around, but have struggled on both ends of the court in the absence of their star man Anthony Davis. 4-time MVP LeBron James has failed to lead his side to enough victories in recent games, and has seen a prolonged dip in form.

👑 @KingJames was all over the floor in the @Lakers home win.



28 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 4 STL | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/gYzfqVniqE — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2021

Regardless, the LA Lakers have no cause for concern and will be looking at the likes of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to provide support. Kuzma in particular has been impressive off the bench in recent games and will be expected to play a huge role in the absence of AD.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be thoroughly happy with the state of their roster considering the lengthy periods of time that they have struggled for numbers this season. Andrew Wiggins should start alongside Draymond Green with Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. the two guards.

Stephen Curry est infernal !! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sq36UcX3zv — First Team (@FirstTeam101) February 27, 2021

Kevon Looney has done a decent job in recent games with the likes of Eric Paschall and James Wiseman also chipping in with crucial points.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will hope for a big performance form LeBron James, who should start alongside Markieff Morris, who has been defensively resilient in recent games. The likes of Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell have been useful off the bench, with KCP and Dennis Schroder expected to be the two starting guards. Marc Gasol should also reclaim the Center spot for the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers will be looking for a big LeBron James performacnce

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G- LeBron James, G- Markieff Morris, F- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F- Markieff Morris, C- Marc Gasol

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney