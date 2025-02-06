Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 6 | 2024-25 NBA Season

With the NBA trade deadline entering its final hours, teams across the league are scrambling to wrap up their business to have a capable roster for the remainder of the season. The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers, who underwent massive changes in the last few days, face off for the third time in the regular season.

The Lakers are up 2-0 in their series, including a 118-108 victory last month where they limited Steph Curry to a single-digit outing. They will be hoping for a similar outcome in Thursday's encounter at Crypto.com Arena.

The Warriors were able to find Curry a new co-star by bringing Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area. Butler is certainly not the answer to all of the Warriors' problems, as they sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, but could be crucial to a team at risk of missing out on the playoffs this season.

The Dubs fell to a 131-128 road defeat against the Utah Jazz, with Curry scoring a team-high 32 points and Brandin Podziemski recording a career-high 29 in the loss.

On the other hand, the Lakers' arena will undoubtedly be rocking with the arrival of Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Mark Williams. With these new additions, the Purple and Gold finally possess a roster that many teams envy, and the players should be a perfect fit for JJ Redick’s style of play.

The Lakers’ form is also bordering on being unstoppable of late, winning seven of their last 10 games. However, surprise losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers early in that run mean there will be a need for more consistency for the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 6

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Warriors’ injury crisis continues with Gui Santos the latest player to be out of the game with injury. Santos left early in Wednesday’s clash and did not return for the second half due to patella tendinitis.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee), Moses Moody (back), and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) continue to be sidelined with injuries.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler's arrival in the Bay Area is imminent, with his debut status expected to be finalized soon.

Steve Kerr is likely to go with a starting lineup of Draymond Green, Quinten Post, Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Buddy Hield Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Brandin Podziemski Jimmy Butler* Moses Moody* Power Forward Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga* Center Quinten Post Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis*

LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

New signing Luka Doncic started his first practice on Wednesday but will have to watch the game from courtside on Thursday. The same goes for new center Mark Williams. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber will continue his treatment in LA after the blockbuster trade.

LeBron James and Gabe Vincent are listed as probable due to foot and knee injuries, but both will be able to suit up for the game.

JJ Redick could start LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, and Austin Reaves.

Point guard Austin Reaves Shake Milton Shooting guard Max Christie Gabe Vincent Bronny James Small forward Rui Hachimura Armel Traore Power forward LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Dorian Finney-Smith Center Jaxson Hayes Trey Jemison III



