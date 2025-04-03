Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 3, 2024 

The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers lock horns in a significant matchup that could determine the eventual Western Conference seedings. The star-studded rivals are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament. The Lakers have an advantage with a 46-29 record, the third-best in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are 44-31 (fifth).

This matchup allows both teams to test themselves against their new-look rosters ahead of a potential playoff series. The last three times they faced off, the Lakers hadn't made the Luka Doncic trade, while the Warriors were yet to acquire the game-changing X-factor, Jimmy Butler.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Prediction, Odds and Betting Tips

Money line: Warriors +105, Lakers -125

Spread: Warriors +1.5 (-108), Lakers -1.5 (+112)

Total over/under: Warriors o228.5 (-110), Lakers u228.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Preview

The Golden State Warriors head into this contest with three consecutive wins. Since the Jimmy Butler trade, they have improved to 18-5. Against expectations, Butler has emerged as an excellent fit next to Steph Curry and Draymond Green. His ability to defer and take the lead when necessary has given Golden State a dynamic edge on both ends.

Since Butler debuted, Golden State has posted the third-best net rating (+9.7) behind championship favorites, the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics. They are sixth on offense and first defensively, with 118.6 and 108.9 ratings, respectively.

However, the schedule has been kind to the Warriors in this span. The Lakers will be their toughest test thus far, especially with both teams at near full strength. Gary Payton II remains sidelined for the Warriors, while Jonathan Kuminga is in contention to return. He is questionable, citing a pelvic injury.

On the other hand, the Lakers are 15-10 since Luka Doncic's debut, with a +1.2 net rating (12th). Their offense ranks 19th with a 114.3 rating, and the defense 14th with a 113.2 rating. Unlike the Warriors, the Lakers have had the toughest schedule and injury issues, which resolved about a week ago.

They have won three of their last four games and are back to playing at an elite level on both ends. The trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James has gelled well in this four-game stretch, helping the Lakers achieve a 118.2 offensive rating.

The record and numbers don't look as appealing for the Lakers, but their offensive talent on paper makes them a favorite entering Thursday's matchup against their arch-rivals.

LeBron James is probable with a groin injury but will likely play. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is the only player sidelined. JJ Redick revealed on Wednesday that LA will have an update on the former Mavericks center before Thursday's game.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Warriors

PG - Steph Curry, SG - Brandin Podziemski, SF - Moses Moody, PF - Jimmy Butler, C - Draymond Green

Lakers

PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - Rui Hachimura, PF - LeBron James, C - Jaxson Hayes

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is -124 to score over 27.4 points. He's averaging 28.8 over his last 10 games and 27.7 on the season.

Steph Curry is -102 to make over 4.2 3-pointers. He had 12 in his last game. Curry has shot 40.3% over his past seven games.

LeBron James is -140 to grab over 7.5 rebounds. He has averaged 7.3 per game in his last six appearances and 8.1 on the season.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Prediction

Golden State Warriors have posted a better record than the LA Lakers since both teams made massive roster changes, and the advanced stats also make a compelling case for them as the superior team.

However, the Lakers have a slim edge over their counterparts as the favorites. LA holds Golden State's number with a 3-0 season record. LeBron James and Co. have also been dominant at home, with just nine losses in 38 games this season.

The Lakers also boast the second-best conference record (32-13), giving oddsmakers enough reason to sway the odds in their favor.

