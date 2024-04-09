Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024 

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers face off for the final time in the 2023-24 NBA season at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors lead the series 2-1 after winning the last two consecutive matchups. The intensity has been high in all three games, and it's expected to stay that way for the season-series closer.

The 45-34 Lakers are in contention to move up to sixth, with 1.5 games separating them and the 46-32 Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, the 10th-placed 43-35 Warriors could move up to eighth, with two games separating them from the 45-33 Sacramento Kings and 1.5 from the ninth-placed Lakers.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Money line: Warriors +118, Lakers -140

Spread: Warriors +2.5 (-111), Lakers -2.5 (-109)

Total (o/u): Warriors o234.5 (-110), Lakers u234.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Preview

The Warriors enter this matchup on a 7-1 run. They were eighth offensively with a 116.3 efficiency and fourth on defense with a 105.6 rating. A relatively easy schedule helped the team's return to form as the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks (twice) were among their few toughest matchups.

Nevertheless, the Warriors avoided unexpected losses, which was the ultimate goal. Tuesday's encounter against a potential play-in opponent will be the real test for them to assess their growth and standing among other contenders in the West. The Warriors are coming off a 118-110 win over the depleted Utah Jazz. They improved to 2-5 without Steph Curry.

On the other hand, the Lakers have been in even better form, going 9-2 in their past 11 games. Their schedule wasn't as tough, either. However, they could have lost some of those games a couple of months ago, so winning most matchups comprehensively was a significant step ahead amid the team's turnaround.

LA is sixth on offense with a 116.9 rating and ninth defensively with a 110.5 efficiency. The Lakers are coming off a 127-117 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James didn't play, while Anthony Davis left the game in the second quarter and didn't return.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Starting Lineups, Rotations and Subs

Warriors starting lineup

PG - Steph Curry, SG - Klay Thompson, SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Draymond Green, C - Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Warriors have undergone several lineup changes this season. Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to have cemented his spot ahead of Jonathan Kuminga, and that could be ideal against the Lakers' oversized frontcourt. Kuminga could play key minutes off the bench, while Chris Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II could play crucial roles too.

Lakers starting lineup

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - LeBron James, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

The Lakers rotation will likely remain the same as the past few games, with Spencer Dinwiddie as the sixth man and the rest of the bench minutes spread between Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Betting Tips

Steph Curry is favored to score over 25.5 points. He's gone over the total in three of his past four outings.

LeBron James is favored to score under 24.5 points. He's scored 25 or more only twice in his past five games.

Anthony Davis is favored to make under 2.5 blocks. Davis is averaging 2.3 bpg in his past four games. However, he only played 12 minutes against the Timberwolves on Sunday before an injury exit.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Prediction

The LA Lakers are marginal favorites per oddsmakers with a -140 money line and a -2.5 spread. It could be a close game, with the Golden State Warriors favored to cover a +2 spread. The Lakers are predicted to keep the total under 234.5 points for the game.

The Lakers could win this with homecourt advantage. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also well-rested. They are questionable but likely to play, with James missing the last game and Davis playing only one quarter.