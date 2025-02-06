Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 6, 2025

The LA Lakers, fresh off their 5-1 Grammy road trip, host the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The contest matchup marks the first of the four-game homestand, although LA fans will have to wait for a couple of days more to see Luka Doncic in action.

Golden State swung for the fences as well, trading for Jimmy Butler in their bid to contend for a title after what has been a subpar season for them so far. Before getting in-depth into the midweek showdown, here's what the framework of the Butler-Warrior trade looks like.

The 6x NBA All-Star, who for months had made it clear that he wanted to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, agreed to a two-year, $112 million extension to stay with the Bay Area outfit.

As part of the deal, the Warriors send a 2025 top-10 protected first-round pick to the Heat along with wing Andrew Wiggins. The deal also sees Dennis Schröder heading to the Utah Jazz, who also receive a 2031 second-round pick from Miami. Kyle Anderson is also part of the deal and per reports, the Heat will have to decide whether to hold onto him or find another franchise.

Moving to game action, the Lakers come off a solid road trip with comprehensive wins over the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers. They already had the better of the Warriors twice this season and will be keen to make it 3-0 with two more matchups left between the two teams.

A lot has changed since both sides met last. The Warriors are 11th in the West with a 25-25 record. They are four wins behind the fifth-placed Lakers (29-19), and a win will see them break into the top 10 as they tie with the eighth-placed Mavericks for 26 wins. The good news is that the Warriors will fancy their chances without Anthony Davis. The only question is whether both teams deal with any more players before the deadline leading up to the matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers tips off at 10 pm ET. Live coverage will be on TNT. The game can be streamed live on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Warriors +7.5 o221.5 (-112) +250 LA Lakers -7.5 u221.5 (-110) -310

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preview

Who contains Steph Curry this time? The assignment will almost certainly fall on Jarred Vanderbilt or Dorian Finney-Smith as the Lakers don't have Max Christie in their fold anymore. The key for LA is to make sure the Warriors do not shoot lights out and later have Draymond Green clamp down on defense.

On paper and current form, LA looks like the better unit, but cannot take things lightly. The game may not see much from both sides, with the trades forcing changes to be made. The Warriors will likely stick to the same lineup that was trounced by the Jazz on Wednesday.

The Lakers are 17th in scoring offense averaging 112.4 points per game and 112.6 points per 100 possessions. In comparison, the Dubs are 19th averaging 111.2 points per contest and 109.3 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers are 8th in field goal offense with 48.2% of their shots while the Warriors are 26th in 44.5%. The visitors are placed 13th in 3-point offense (36.4%) and the Lakers are a rung below in 14th with 35.6%.

The Warriors are a top-10 defensive side allowing just 111.4 points per game and 109.4 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers have improved to 11th place allowing just 112.0 points and 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

LeBron James (left foot injury management) and Gabe Vincent (left knee contusion) are listed as probable. Luka Dončić (left calf strain), Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture), and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) are ruled out.

Position Player PG Austin Reaves SG Dorian Finney-Smith SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

Trayce Jackson-Davis (right knee soreness), Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain), and Moses Moody (bilateral low back sprain) were all ruled out against Utah.

Position Player PG Steph Curry SG Brandin Podziemski SF Buddy Hield PF Draymond Green C Kevon Looney

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers BettingTips

Steph Curry comes into the matchup with under -146 on points. Draymond Green is over -150 on rebounds, and Brandin Podziemski is over -147 on assists. LeBron James is -113/-113 on points, and Rui Hachimura is -104/-120 on points and rebounds.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction

The Lakers are favorites heading into this game with form and momentum on their side. However, the Warriors can't be put away that easy and there will be a fight on the cards. Expect a close battle with the LA Lakers coming out with a win.

