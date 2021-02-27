Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers prediction and combined starting 5 featuring Steph Curry and LeBron James - February 28th, 2021

After Thursday night's win, the LA Lakers stopped a run of four straight losses ahead of welcoming the in-form Golden State Warriors to the Staples Center. Holding a strong Portland offense to only 93 points reminded NBA fans what the Lakers can do to any of the league's top sides. The Lakers are now only one win behind their city rivals in the West.

Part of the reason the Lakers have struggled of late is due to Anthony Davis' absence, and the forward is not expected to return for at least another fortnight. Frank Vogel's side are precariously small without Davis on the floor. Their offensive efficiency has fallen to 18th in the league without Davis' consistent 20+ points a night.

Winning seven of their last ten has moved the Golden State Warriors up to 7th in the West with a record of 19-15. They come into Sunday's matchup having already beaten the LA Lakers on their court this season. On January 18th, the Warriors came away from an exhilirating tie with a narrow 2-point win, in a game where the Lakers had Davis on the court.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers prediction - February 28th, 2021

Without Anthony Davis, LeBron James has been doing his best to shoulder the offensive responsibility for the LA Lakers lately. On Thursday, James led his teammates with a 28-7-11 night, while Schroder grabbed 22 points. The Lakers' bench came in strong with 35 points.

LA Lakers leader LeBron James

With their offensive output wavering of late, the Lakers will be looking to their league-leading defense to keep out the Golden State Warriors, including Steph Curry's efficiency from the floor.

Even with Davis sidelined, the LA Lakers average the most blocks per game and allow the 4th-least 3-point attempts per matchup. They will have to continue that form on Sunday as Curry currently leads the NBA in 3-points made, with 4.9 a night.

Steph Curry's clutch three in OT during the Warriors' 19-point comeback win vs the Heat.



Steph missed 8 of his first 9 3PT attempts.



"I just was missing, so not losing confidence is huge."pic.twitter.com/jrXh8Vme9B — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 18, 2021

The Golden State Warriors themselves have tightened up recently and benefit from having an elite defensive leader in Draymond Green on the floor.

Advertisement

With home-court advantage, the LA Lakers will come into this matchup as slight favorites. Although the Golden State Warriors have put together a winning run recently, their performances have been inconsistent this season. Without a consistent second scorer beside Curry, if Oubre Jr. and Wiggins have off-nights from the field, they may struggle against the Lakers' depth.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers combined starting 5 - February 28th, 2021

Steph Curry has proven that he has what it takes to carry this inexperienced Golden State Warriors side to the playoffs. Curry was the West's All-Star backcourt leader in voting, putting up 29.9 points a night and should be in more conversations for MVP this season. Curry is recording his best points since he received the award unanimously in 2016, along with 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder sets up on defense

Advertisement

Alongside the Golden State Warriors veteran in the backcourt of a combined starting 5, would be the LA Lakers new guard Dennis Schroder. Schroder has added another dynamic to the Lakers on both ends of the floor, adding 14.5 points a night and being a ferocious defender.

Schroder controls the Lakers offense alongside franchise leader, LeBron James. James is the current MVP favorite. He has put up staggering numbers for a player aged 36. 'The King' is averaging more points (25.7) and rebounds (8.2) than he did last season and is shooting at over 50% from the field. James has led by example for the LA Lakers by refusing to be rested, averaging 34.8 minutes a night.

LeBron James did everything last night 😤



28 PTS

11 REB

7 AST

4 STL

3 BLK

70.7 FPTS pic.twitter.com/R6LWsmiFzt — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) February 27, 2021

Leading the Golden State Warriors on defense this season has been veteran forward Draymond Green. Not only is Green a vocal leader on and off the court for his side, he has dramatically improved his distribution. He is averaging a career-high 8.7 assists per night, including a whopping 41 over the last three wins.

Completing the combined starting-5 in what would be the final player in a small-ball lineup is the LA Lakers Montrezl Harrell. As the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Harrell has rotated well with Gasol. Despite not yet contributing the same output as last season, Harrell is providing 13.9 points a night and is shooting at 63.5% from the field.