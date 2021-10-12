Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - October 12th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors travel to Staples Center on Tuesday to take on the LA Lakers in their fourth preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

The marquee matchup is expected to be one of the most exciting encounters of the ongoing preseason. The Lakers have lost every game so far, while the Warriors remain unbeaten.

The two teams have already met once in the ongoing preseason. The Golden State Warriors won the game 121-114 behind a 30-point outing from Stephen Curry.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Date & Time - Tuesday, October 12th, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, October 13th, 8:00 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors [Source: AP]

The Golden State Warriors have looked extremely dominant so far in their preseason run. They have won all three of their games against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers. They will take on the Lakers again on Tuesday and are expected to make a splash at Staples Center.

However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr indicated that he might ask certain stars to sit out the final two preseason games for the purposes of rest.

Rusty Simmons @Rusty_SFChron Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins (knee) practiced today and looks good for Tuesday's game at the Lakers. Kerr left open the possibility of a veteran or two sitting in the final two preseason games. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins (knee) practiced today and looks good for Tuesday's game at the Lakers. Kerr left open the possibility of a veteran or two sitting in the final two preseason games.

Andrew Wiggins didn't lace up for the last two games but is on the brink of coming back. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry continues to do Stephen Curry things.

It's safe to say that Jordan Poole has established himself as a Klay Thompson replacement in the starting lineup.

Kerr spoke about Poole and the Golden State Warriors' starting shooting guard spot, saying:

"For now, [Jordan Poole will] be in that starting spot and he's playing so well, it's hard to envision not keeping him there."

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry is lighting it up in the preseason. He dropped 30 points in the previous game on 12-24 (50%) shooting, along with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals.

Curry was voted the best point guard in the league in the NBA's 2021 Annual GM Survey. He is easily the Golden State Warriors' best player and the focal point of their offense.

NBA @NBA

Poole: 28 PTS, 6 3PM 🌊The Curry: 30 PTS, 3 3PM 🔥Poole: 28 PTS, 6 3PM 🌊The @warriors backcourt combines for 58 in the #NBAPreseason dub! Curry: 30 PTS, 3 3PM 🔥

Poole: 28 PTS, 6 3PM 🌊The @warriors backcourt combines for 58 in the #NBAPreseason dub! https://t.co/OcWp3IdY1F

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

LA Lakers Preview

Wayne Ellington, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers against the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers' chemistry is visibly lackluster as they have faced four straight defeats in the preseason. Although these games don't count towards team wins, the 2022 Western Conference favorites certainly didn't expect this kind of start to their 2021-22 campaign.

Russell Westbrook's turnovers have left several Lakers fans distraught, and he will be heavily scrutinized if he keeps this up.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Everything isn't going to be figured out right now. We've got a long year...we'll figure it out." Russell Westbrook talks with @LakersReporter following his first preseason game with the Lakers. "Everything isn't going to be figured out right now. We've got a long year...we'll figure it out." Russell Westbrook talks with @LakersReporter following his first preseason game with the Lakers. https://t.co/n0xPkIbUNl

Moreover, coach Frank Vogel hasn't lined up the 'Big 3' yet. We have seen a different combination of players on the court, but the fans want to witness the LA Lakers at full strength to get a glimpse of what they will bring to the upcoming season.

Anthony Davis has looked good in the limited preseason minutes he has received so far, while LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are taking it easy.

Coach Frank Vogel revealed in his preseason press conference that he intends to play the ideal starting lineup in the final two games. He said:

"I would say we’re certainly not going to have any decisions made before the last two preseason games...The first four games, we’ll probably have a lot of guys in and out of the lineup...Hopefully, we will be [whole] in the last two...I’m not putting a real timeline on it. Hopefully, we should have some real direction by then."

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook at the 2021 LA Lakers Media Day

Although LeBron James will likely play this game, all eyes will be on Russell Westbrook.

James, 36, is entering his 19th season in the league, so nobody expects him to make a splash in meaningless preseason games.

However, Westbrook has attracted a lot of attention. The 32-year-old recently admitted that the process of building chemistry is a slow one and that the LA Lakers have a long year ahead to figure everything out.

Nevertheless, his turnovers in ongoing preseason matches are certainly alarming. He racked up 6 turnovers in the first nine minutes of his preseason debut and then recorded nine more in the next game.

Russell Westbrook in 2 preseason games:42 MINS
9 AST
15 TOV
4-19 FG

9 AST

15 TOV

4-19 FG Russell Westbrook in 2 preseason games:42 MINS

9 AST

15 TOV

4-19 FG https://t.co/XFdOO67fGs

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Wayne Ellington | F - LeBron James | F - Anthony Davis | C - Dwight Howard

Warriors vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers have not won a single game so far, while the Golden State Warriors have won all their preseason matchups. It certainly looks like the odds are in the Warriors' favor.

However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr intends to rest certain veterans, while Lakers coach Frank Vogel aims to play all his best players.

Hence, the LA Lakers might finally end their losing skid and disrupt the Golden State Warriors' win streak.

Where to watch Warriors vs Lakers

The marquee matchup between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast nationally on TNT and will have local coverage on Spectrum SportsNet. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) and 95.7 The Game to listen to this preseason game's live commentary.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh