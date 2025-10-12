Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 12, 2025

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers matchup is one of seven NBA preseason games scheduled on Sunday. This will be third preseason outing for both of these Western Conference ball clubs.

The Warriors are undefeated thus far in preseason action, while the Lakers are still hunting their first victory. The Lakers' first preseason loss, in fact, was dealt by the Warriors on October 6.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game details and betting tips

The game between the Warriors and the Lakers is scheduled to tip off at 9:30pm ET inside Crypto.com Arena. Fans can follow the game live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (+113) vs Lakers (-148)

Spread: Warriors (+2.5) vs Lakers (-2.5)

Total: Warriors -126 (o214.5) vs Lakers -110 (u214.5)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers preview

Last Wednesday, the Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 129-123. In this high-scoring affair, Quinten Post had 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. Reserve guard LJ Cryer also contributed 14 points, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' most recent loss was their eight-point defeat at the hands of the Warriors. Gabe Vincent put up 16 points and five assists in this game.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups

Warriors

PG: Brandin Podziemski | SG: Buddy Hield | SF: Jonathan Kuminga | PF: Draymond Green | C: Quinten Post

Lakers

PG: Gabe Vincent | SG: Jake LaRavia | SF: Rui Hachimura | PF: Jarred Vanderbilt | C: Deandre Ayton

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers prediction

The Lakers are expected to win this preseason game against the Warriors. Though LeBron James will be out for a number of weeks and Luka Doncic will be a game-time decision, the Warriors will be even more shorthanded. Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Moses Moody have all been ruled out ahead of this Sunday night contest. In addition, the Lakers' homecourt advantage could give them a push that could result in their first preseason win this year.

