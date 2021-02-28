Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Preview and Match Prediction - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

On primetime Sunday night, we will watch two superstars go head to head when the LA Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center. Whenever LeBron James and Stephen Curry face off, it's considered must-watch television. This the second time they are meeting this season. In the first encounter, Curry's late fourth-quarter three over Anthony Davis sealed the victory for the Dubs.

LeBron James and co. will be seeking revenge in this game. The LA Lakers finally snapped their losing streak against the Trail Blazers in their last outing and have their point guard, Dennis Schroder, back in the lineup.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 28th; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, March 1st; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis on both ends of the floor which makes a 36-year-old James' job even harder. However, they finally have Dennis Schroder back in the lineup and his perimeter defense is much valued. The LA Lakers are now 0-4 without Schroder and 23-7 with him on the floor. He recorded 22 points in his return.

Nevertheless, the LA Lakers still functioning smoothly, thanks to LeBron James' great playmaking IQ. Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Wesley Matthews are putting up impressive numbers off the bench.

Key Player - LeBron James

Unsurprisingly, the LA Lakers' key player is none other than LeBron James. During Davis' absence, the 36-year-old has averaged more minutes than before and is literally carrying the team's on his shoulders. He recorded a phenomenal stat-line in the win over the Trail Blazers when he posted a double-double along with 4 steals and 3 blocks.

👑 @KingJames was all over the floor in the @Lakers home win.



LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - LeBron James, F - Markieff Morris, C - Marc Gasol.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors seems to have put their issues behind them and now have a 19-15 winning record. The Warriors' win against the Charlotte Hornets in their last outing marked their first three-game win streak. Draymond Green showed his championship mettle in that game after he recorded a triple-double, including a career-high 19 assists.

Stephen Curry's supporting cast is finally excelling. After a horrible start to his season, Kelly Oubre Jr. is finally putting up great numbers. He was 7-51 from three at one point but is now shooting nearly 40% from deep since. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins is having the best shooting season of his career andmades incredible improvement in defense.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is having a spectacular season this year. He is in the conversation for his third MVP award and is averaging nearly identical numbers compared to his unanimous MVP season. He is averaging 30.1 points per game on 62.3 effective FG% this season, the only other player in NBA history to average 30+ points on 60+ eFG% was none other than Curry himself during his 2015-16 MVP season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney.

Warriors vs Lakers Match Prediction

This game is going to be nothing short of a thriller. This game can go either direction all the way down to the last minute because of the form the respective superstars are in. We should expect big scoring nights from both the stars.

The LA Lakers blew a double-digit lead against the Golden State Warriors in their last matchup and they need to be extra careful this time. They can't let the momentum slip out of their hands against this resilient Warriors team. Their last game had Anthony Davis in the lineup, and given his absence now, it makes the LA Lakers' task even harder.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors cannot relax either as they are outmatched on defense and every player on the roster needs to have great production to ensure a win against the reigning champions.

Where to watch Warriors vs Lakers?

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game will be nationally televised on ESPN and broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

