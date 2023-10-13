Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will square off for the second time in a preseason game for the second time in a week. Golden State won 125-108 on their home floor and will be looking to stay undefeated on Friday. The Lakers, which didn’t have LeBron James in the team’s preseason debut, could have the four-time MVP in the rematch. Anthony Davis, who missed LA’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, could also be available.
The Dubs haven’t played since their win over the Lakers almost a week ago. They will be raring to get back into the action and see how they’ve incorporated their recent additions to the team.
Draymond Green, who is expected to miss the Golden State Warriors’ first three preseason games, could still be in street clothes in the rematch. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have had plenty of rest. They are likely to start for Steve Kerr tonight.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Details
Teams: Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers
Date & Time: October 13, 2023 / 10:00 PM ET
Venue: Crypto.com Arena / Los Angeles, California
Warriors vs. Lakers preview
Anytime LeBron James and Steph Curry will be on the court at the same time is always a highly-anticipated battle. “King James” wasn’t available for the LA Lakers against the Sacramento Kings, so he’s most likely to suit up in the rematch against the Dubs.
Anthony Davis is another star who was sidelined versus Brooklyn. He should be back in action tonight in their second matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
The first half could be quite competitive like it’s a regular season game. After that, both teams could be looking to incorporate their new acquisitions. They will not be interested in the final outcome but will be more concerned with their execution on both ends of the floor.
The Lakers will be playing in front of their home fans. They will have the added incentive of doing well. LeBron James and crew could get away with the win.
Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers: Odds & Prediction
Spread: Warriors (+2.5) vs. Lakers (-2.5)
Over/Under: 229.5
Moneyline: Warriors (+126) vs. Lakers (-154)
Without Draymond Green, the LA Lakers are slightly favored. LeBron James will be eager to put on a good show after he missed their first meeting. Anthony Davis, who was unstoppable in their preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors, will be out to prove he didn’t have a fluke game.
Chris Paul teaming up with the old Dubs core will be entertaining for fans to see. It will be the first time he will play on the road as part of the Warriors.
Expect a nip-and-tuck affair where it could be anybody’s game in the end. The Lakers, though, could walk away with the win.
Golden State Warriors roster
- Steph Curry
- Klay Thompson
- Chris Paul
- Andrew Wiggins
- Draymond Green
- Gay Payton II
- Kevon Looney
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Moses Moody
- Brandin Podziemski
- Cory Joseph
- Dario Saric
- Trayce Jackson-Davis
LA Lakers roster
- LeBron James
- Anthony Davis
- Austin Reaves
- D’Angelo Russell
- Rui Hachimura
- Gabe Vincent
- Jarred Vanderbilt
- Taurean Prince
- Jalen Hood-Schifino
- Christian Wood
- Jaxson Hayes
- Cam Reddish
- Max Christie
- Maxwell Lewis
