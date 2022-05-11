Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, Preview, and Prediction | Wednesday, May 11th

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview: Can Golden State close out this series tonight?

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Holding a 3-1 advantage, the Warriors will look to finish off this series and rest up for the winner of the Suns and Mavericks. Steph Curry took over the final stages of Game 4 to lead Golden State to a victory despite poor shooting.

The Memphis Grizzlies played exceptional defense last time out and will look to take that same game plan back to their home court in an attempt to force a Game 6.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team, followed by a prediction for the game.

Golden State Warriors Preview:

"Three down. One to go."- @warriors

The Golden State Warriors have jumped out to a commanding 3-1 series lead behind the solid play of their veterans. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been the centerpieces of this team for a long time and that is still the case.

The emergence of Jordan Poole and the addition of Andrew Wiggins has immediately boosted the Warriors back into title contention.

Despite poor shooting from the field and three-point range, the Warriors grinded out a win in Game 4 to take control of the series. Tonight, they will look to close out the Grizzlies who will most likely be without their star, Ja Morant.

The major key to victory for the Warriors is to focus on the defensive end. It's very unlikely that Golden State will shoot as inefficiently as they did in Game 4, so trust the offense and give maximum effort while attempting to get stops.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview:

"back at the crib. get here early"- @memgrizz

Although Ja Morant didn't play in Game 4, the Grizzlies controlled the pace and led for most of the game. It took a late run to place the loss on Memphis that saw the Golden State Warriors outscore the Grizzlies by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Morant is once again listed as doubtful for this game, and that puts Tyus Jones back into the starting lineup. Jones is a very solid backup point guard who can shoot threes and facilitate his teammates without turning the ball over.

The Grizzlies will need all hands on deck to come away with a win tonight. The major key to victory for the Grizzlies is to contain the shooters of Golden State, which is a lot easier said than done.

Pick/Prediction: Golden State Warriors -4 (-110)

It's hard to trust this young Grizzlies team in a huge pressure spot like this without their best player available.

The Warriors have the experience and the talent to run away with this game at some point. We're going with the Warriors experience to triumph tonight and cover the spread.

Edited by Adam Dickson