Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live stream - March 20

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors at the FedExForum on Saturday for the second game of their mini-series in the 2020-21 NBA.

Despite the absence of their superstar point guard Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors cruised to victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

But Steve Kerr's side face a challenging task of repeating the result when they lock horns with Ja Morant and co. in a rematch on Saturday night. The odds are certainly against the Golden State Warriors, as they have only been able to sweep a two-game set once this season.

To exacerbate matters, Stephen Curry will likely remain on the sidelines due to a tailbone injury.

With no Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins led the way in a Golden State win over Memphis.



▫️40 PTS

▫️8 REB

▫️4 AST

▫️4 STL

40 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 6/11 3PT

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies registered their fourth loss in their past five games to stay below .500 on the season.

Taylor Jenkins' side were not on top of their game against the Golden State Warriors, turning the ball over 21 times and were outscored 30-14 in points off turnovers.

The Memphis Grizzlies did not have a single player scoring above 20 points on the night. Ja Morant and Grayson Allen totaled an identical team-high of 14 points for their efforts.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game?

Time: 8:00 PM (Eastern Time); 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Stephen Curry (#30) of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will probably be without the services of Stephen Curry in their rematch against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Head coach Steve Kerr had this to say about the three-time NBA champion:

"It would be irresponsible of us to play him at this point. He's still in pain. It's not even a question of temptation to put him out there. It's just we're going to do what's right medically. When he's ready, he's ready."

The Golden State Warriors could also rest their forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Played through a sore foot on Friday, his effectiveness was limited, as he only managed to add four points to the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors can't seem to find a solution to their struggles in the frontline, as James Wiseman and Eric Paschall are out for a week due to the league's stringent health and safety protocols.

Memphis Grizzlies: Team News

Tyus Jones (#21), Kyle Anderson (#1) and Dillon Brooks (#24) of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies don't have any new injury updates ahead of this matchup. However, Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to be out as he recovers from a knee injury. The Grizzlies' power forward remains without a timetable for his return to action.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies squad is healthy for the Golden State Warriors game on Saturday night.

Ja Morant tried to END Draymond Green... 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/V0DcvV3yGa — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 20, 2021

In their loss on Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies were not able to sink the ball from distance, going 8 for 26 from the three-point line (30% FG).

If they wish to bounce back with a win in the rematch, they will need to match the Golden State Warriors' firepower from beyond the arc.

To do so, the Grizzlies will need Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson to have better outings this time around. The duo struggled in game one of the mini-series, managing a combined total of 15 points between them.