Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference matchup at the FedEx Forum Arena on Tuesday, January 11. This is the third encounter between the two teams this season. Both teams have one win apiece in their last two encounters.

Coming into this game, the Warriors ended their two-game losing streak after an impressive win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Chase Center welcomed Klay Thompson back into action with a warm welcome. He scored 17 points in the game and helped the team grab their 30th win of the season. The game against the Grizzlies is going to be a tough one for the Warriors as the young team are in top form.

Their last game ended in another win against the LA Lakers. They have won 9 games on the trot and this is a franchise record for them. The Grizzlies are currently ranked 4th in the West and another win will help them put pressure on Utah, who have dropped two games on the trot.

However, for that to happen the team will have to put in their best efforts, as the Warriors can punish any team in the league if the defense is not up to the mark.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The team will miss the services of Draymond Green for this game. he was part of the tip-off in the game against the Cavaliers, seemingly wanting to share in Klay Thompson's return. But Green took an intentional foul immediately thereafter and left the court, sitting out the rest of the game.

James Wiseman will also be indefinitely out as he recovers from a knee injury. To add to the team's injury woes, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are both listed as questionable for the game.

Player Name Status Reason Draymond Green Out Left Calf Tightness James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Left Shoulder Injury Gary Payton II Questionable Left Ankle Sprain

Kylen Mills @KylenMills #DubNation Coach Kerr is walking through some plays with Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and JTA at Warriors practice. Thompson is could make his return tomorrow. @kron4news Coach Kerr is walking through some plays with Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and JTA at Warriors practice. Thompson is could make his return tomorrow. @kron4news #DubNation https://t.co/P5f1OHktX2

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have reported Dillon Brooks to be out of for this game due to a left ankle sprain. Their two-way player Terry Tyrell is also listed out due to G-League commitments. Meanwhile, center Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) and forward Yves Pons (injury) are both listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Steven Adams Questionable Health and Safety Protocols Yves Pons Questionable Right Ankle Soreness Tyrell Terry Out G -League Dillon Brooks Out Left Ankle Sprain

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

With Klay Thompson back, coach Steve Kerr has had to make a few changes to his starting lineup and overall rotation. Heading into the game against the Grizzlies, he will go with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt. While Andrew Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson will start in the frontcourt alongside Kevon Looney, who rounds out the starting five at center.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies have adapted to all of the lineups they have used this season. Going into this crucial game against the Warriors, they will most likely start Ja Morant and Desmond Bane as the guard pairing. Kyle Anderson and Jaren Jackson Jr. will both get the nod in the frontcourt, while Steven Adams starts at center for the Grizzlies.

Adams is listed as questionable, but since he is out of the league's Covid-19 protocols, the team will be hopeful about him starting the game.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry, Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Juan Toscano - Anderson, Center - Kevon Looney

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant, Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane, Small Forward - Kyle Anderson, Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr., Center - Steven Adams

