Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for January 15 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies face each other on Monday for the first time this season as part of the MLK Day matchup at the FedExForum arena in Memphis. Tip off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Warriors have fallen to 12th in the West (18-21) after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 129-118 on Sunday, albeit without Stephen Curry. The Warriors have been on the concerning side of the trade deadline after losing seven of their previous 10 games, going 1-3 at the Chase Center, involving two blowout losses.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are behind the Warriors, in 13th place in the West (14-25) after losing consecutive games to the LA Clippers and the New York Knicks. They have dropped six of their previous 10 games and are 3-15 at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports

The two teams have dealt with significant injuries this season, which is evident in their season record and struggles. Both teams have lost veterans from their rotation and crucial rotational pieces, which have affected their overall depth.

The Grizzlies recently announced Ja Morant's season-ending news of his shoulder surgery, while the Warriors lost Chris Paul to a wrist fracture against the Detroit Pistons. Gary Payton also strained his hamstring and will be re-evaluated after being in and out of the rotation.

Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart have dealt with significant injury woes, adding to the injury list for the Grizzlies.

Golden State Warriors injury report for Jan. 15

The Golden State Warriors have three players on their injury list. Shooting guard Moses Moody is unavailable for the entire road trip, until January 19, after straining his calf.

Guard Chris Paul underwent a successful surgery on his wrist and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Forward/guard Gary Payton || is unavailable after his diagnosis of hamstring with a grade 2 strain. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Player Status Injury Gary Payton || Out Hamstring strain Moses Moody Out Calf strain Chris Paul Out Wrist fracture surgery

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Jan. 15

The Grizzlies have nine players on their injury list. PF Jaren Jackson (knee) is questionable.

SF Jake LaRavia (left ankle), SG Desmond Bane (left ankle), PF Santi Aldama (knee), PG Marcus Smart (right ring finger), PG Ja Morant (right shoulder), PG Derrick Rose (thigh), PF Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and C Steven Adams (knee) are listed as out.

Player Status Injury Jake LaRavia Out Left ankle sprain Desmond Bane Out Left ankle sprain Jaren Jackson Jr. Day-to-day Knee Santi Aldama Out Knee Marcus Smart Out Right ring finger Ja Morant Out Right shoulder Derrick Rose Out Thigh Brandon Clarke Out Achilles Steven Adams Out Knee

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The upcoming matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies is scheduled to be nationally televised on TNT. Viewers can access the game through various platforms, including FuboTV, a streaming service, which provides live TV over the internet and offers a free trial.

Additionally, the game will be available on regional sports networks, like Bally Sports SE-MEM and NBC Sports Bay Area. For radio coverage, the Grizzlies' home radio station is ESPN 92.9FM/680AM, while the away radio broadcast can be tuned in on 95.7 The Game.

Fans looking for live streaming options can also consider NBA League Pass, which allows viewers to stream games online. NBA League Pass offers a free trial providing a week's worth of action for those interested in exploring the service before committing to a subscription.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!