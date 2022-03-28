Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Monday. The two teams have grown to be fierce rivals over the last two seasons and have gone 2-1 in the season series this year, in favor of Memphis. The Warriors, although undermanned, will try and even the season series at two games apiece.

The Warriors have lost three of their last five games but are still hanging on to the 3rd seed in the West. Klay Thompson is finally playing increased minutes and Jordan Poole is playing his best stretch of basketball. They have to find their right rotations and lineups in time for the playoffs. Stephen Curry is expected to return before Game 1 of the first round and the team has to play their next seven games without him and avoid falling in the standings.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are dominating the league. They have won eight of their last nine games and are 17-2 without their star player Ja Morant. The team is firing on all cylinders and is now considered one of the favorites to win the West. They have practically solidified the 2nd seed as they are a solid four games behind the 3rd-seeded Warriors and a whopping nine games behind the 1st-seeded Suns.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and James Wiseman remain sidelined due to their respective injuries. Wiseman suffered a setback in his return routine and is now officially ruled out for the rest of the season, including playoffs. Curry, on the other hand, is set to be re-evaluated in a week.

Quinndary Weatherspoon is sent to the NBA G-League and Andre Iguodala is upgraded to questionable after missing several weeks due to a back injury.

Additionally, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Otto Porter Jr. are likely out due to rest as the game is the tail-end of a back-to-back.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Stephen Curry Out Left Foot Sprain Draymond Green Doubtful Left L5-S1 Disc Injury - Management Klay Thompson Doubtful Rest Andre Iguodala Questionable Lower Back Tightness Otto Porter Jr. Doubtful Rest James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management Quinndary Weatherspoon Out G-League - Two-way

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins

Star point guard Ja Morant continues to be out due to a sore knee along with Killian Tillie who is sidelined due to the same reason. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke are both questionable due to thigh and hip soreness, respectively while Tyrell Terry is sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ja Morant Out Right Knee Soreness Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Right Thigh Soreness Brandon Clarke Questionable Left Hip Soreness Tyrell Terry Out G-League - Two-way Killian Tillie Out Left Knee Soreness

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - March 28th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Memphis Grizzlies 52-23 -575 U 222.0 -10.0 Golden State Warriors 48-27 +410 O 222.0 +10.0

The Grizzlies are rolling right now while the Warriors are in a slump. The game is also at the Grizzlies' home in Tennessee so they are heavily favored to win this clash despite the absence of Ja Morant.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors are 3-8 without Stephen Curry this season. Klay Thompson has made 5+ triples in three of his last four games. The Warriors are 19-18 on the road this season.

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

The Grizzlies are 27-10 at home. The Grizzlies are 17-2 without Ja Morant this season. The Grizzlies have had double-digit turnovers in nine of their last ten games.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will deploy their most recent lineup if Jaren Jackson Jr. plays. Tyus Jones will start as the point guard until Morant can return while Desmond Bane continues to start in the backcourt. Dillon Brooks will be the small forward and Jackson Jr. will retain his power forward position. If Jackson Jr. can't play then Kyle Anderson might lace-up in his position. Steven Adams will return to the center position.

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole will start in place of Curry as the point guard and Moses Moody will join him in the backcourt if Thompson doesn't play. Andrew Wiggins is the starting small forward as usual and Jonathan Kuminga will play the power forward position if Green is sidelined by coach Kerr. Kuminga recently got the starting center role but Kevon Looney is expected to return to that spot tonight.

Jordan Poole is averaging nearly 47% from three-point range in the month of March. Draymond Green has had 0 blocks since his return. The Grizzlies are 4th in the league in defense.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole | G - Moses Moody | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

