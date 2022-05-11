Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 11th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors visit the FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Dubs lead the series 3-1 after a thrilling 101-98 victory in Game 4 at home. They will now try to close out the series against an undermanned opponent.

The Warriors trailed for the first 47 minutes in Game 4 and took their first lead with only 45.7 seconds left on the clock. Everyone on the team had an off-shooting night but Steph Curry pulled through when they needed him the most. He dropped 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Grizzlies in clutch time by himself.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



“Shock the system a little bit.”



Then the Warriors’ closer delivered 18 points in the final frame.



on Game 4: As Steph Curry watched the Grizzlies go up by 12 in the fourth quarter, he changed his shoes.“Shock the system a little bit.”Then the Warriors’ closer delivered 18 points in the final frame. @ThompsonScribe on Game 4: theathletic.com/3303164/?sourc… As Steph Curry watched the Grizzlies go up by 12 in the fourth quarter, he changed his shoes.“Shock the system a little bit.”Then the Warriors’ closer delivered 18 points in the final frame.@ThompsonScribe on Game 4: theathletic.com/3303164/?sourc… https://t.co/cW3IBGCCuX

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, were playing as underdogs despite being the higher seed. They are perceived as an inexperienced young squad going up against the championship-tested Hall of Famers in Golden State.

They also lost their best player Ja Morant in Game 3 and will now try to force a Game 6 back in San Francisco.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals

The Warriors continue to be without the services of Gary Payton II, James Wiseman, and Andre Iguodala. Wiseman is out for the remainder of the postseason, while Payton II might return if the Warriors make the NBA Finals. Iguodala will be re-evaluated in a week.

Golden State will also be without head coach Steve Kerr, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Gary Payton II Out Left Elbow Fracture James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management Andre Iguodala Out Left Cervical Disc Injury

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr did not travel with the Warriors to Memphis today. That lines up Mike Brown to be the head coach again for Game 5. Steve Kerr did not travel with the Warriors to Memphis today. That lines up Mike Brown to be the head coach again for Game 5.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies have lost Ja Morant for the entire postseason after his MRI diagnosed a bone bruise. Santi Aldama and Killian Tillie remain sidelined.

theScore Bet @theScoreBet Ja Morant is unlikely to play again this season. Ja Morant is unlikely to play again this season. 😔 https://t.co/UUXnqHkJs9

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ja Morant Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Santi Aldama Out Right Knee Soreness Killian Tillie Out Lower Back Procedure Recovery

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - May 11th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Memphis Grizzlies (2) 1-3 +146 U 217.5 +4 Golden State Warriors (3) 3-1 -174 O 217.5 -4

The Warriors remain favorites even in Memphis as they have a commanding series lead. Ja Morant's absence is also a positive and the Dubs will look to bounce back from their poor shooting night last time out to seal this series.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are outrebounding the Grizzlies by nearly six rebounds each game. Steph Curry is averaging 28.1 points per game in the playoffs. Jordan Poole is shooting 43.6% from downtown in the playoffs.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Steph Curry dropping 5+ threes.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are shooting 35.1% from downtown as a team in the playoffs. The Grizzlies were 20-5 without Ja Morant in the regular season. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Jaren Jackson Jr. grabbing 10+ boards.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are expected to shake up the lineup once again in this series. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will likely start in the backcourt, with Curry at the point.

Either Jonathan Kuminga, who started Game 4, or Otto Porter Jr. could start as the small forward, while Andrew Wiggins will be the power forward. Draymond Green is likely to be the small-ball center and Jordan Poole will come off the bench for major minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies

Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies on the bench

The Grizzlies could start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant as the point guard, while Desmond Bane will join him in the backcourt. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. will likely start as the forward pair, with Brooks at the three. Either Xavier Tillman or Steven Adams could start as the center.

Klay Thompson is shooting 37.3% from downtown in the playoffs. Jordan Poole is averaging 21.9 points per game in the playoffs. The Warriors went 22-19 on the road in the regular season.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Jordan Poole dropping 5+ threes.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Jonathan Kuminga | F - Andrew Wiggins | C - Draymond Green.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Xavier Tillman.

LIVE POLL Q. How will this series progress? Golden State closes it out Memphis forces Game 6 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra