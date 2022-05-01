Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first game of their Western Conference semifinals. The offensive juggernaut of the Warriors will be up against a Memphis roster brimming with youthfulness and explosiveness.

The Warriors suffered a blow against the Boston Celtics, losing their superstar Steph Curry to an ankle injury. However, the sharpshooter returned during the 4-1 first-round win against the Denver Nuggets. However, the emergence of Jordan Poole has given the team a bonafide third scoring option as they comfortably beat the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been flying high all season, winning eight of their last 10 regular-season games to finish second in the West. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies pulled off three double-digit deficit comebacks to down the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2 in the first round.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Andre Iguodola and James Wiseman are the only absentees, as they are out due to back and knee injuries respectively. Wiseman could be out for the season.

Player Status Reason James Wiseman Out Knee Andre Iguodola Out Back

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies, like the Warriors, have a mostly healthy roster. The absentees are Killian Tillie, who is out with a back injury, and Santi Aldama due to knee soreness. Steven Adams is in the NBA's health and safety protocols, while Zaire Williams is questionable due to knee soreness.

Player Status Reason Killian Tillie Out Back Santi Aldama Out Knee Zaire Williams Questionable Knee Steven Adams Out Covid-19

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds and Spreads - May 1st, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Memphis Grizzlies +115 Under 220.5 +2.5 Golden State Warriors -135 Over 220.5 -2.5

The Warriors will come in as the favorites because of their offensive prowess. That, coupled with the Grizzlies' penchant to concede large deficits makes the Warriors the oddsmakers' favorites.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Steph Curry averaged 28 PPG in the previous series. The Warriors won beat Denver 4-1 in the first round.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 PPG this season. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last 10 regular-season games. Ja Morant is available.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole should feature in the backcourt, while the frontcourt could be taken care of by Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green should be the center.

Golden State Warriors @warriors the Dubs' BEST PLAYS against the Grizzlies this season 📽️ the Dubs' BEST PLAYS against the Grizzlies this season 📽️ 👀 the Dubs' BEST PLAYS against the Grizzlies this season 📽️ https://t.co/43s6blAspR

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant could start as guard alongside Desmond Bane. The starting forwards will likely be Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr., with Xavier Tillman starting as the center instead of Steven Adams.

The Warriors have won 22 games on the road this season. The Grizzlies have won 30 games at home this season. The Grizzlies won their season series against the Warriors 3-1.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Dillon Brooks; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams.

