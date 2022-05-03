Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 3rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors at the FedExForum for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals.

The Warriors showed championship resilience and survived Game 1 to walk away with a one-point victory. Draymond Green was ejected in the final minute of the first half after a Flagrant 2 call but the rest of the team stepped up to the challenge.

Steph Curry dropped 24 points and five triples along with four assists, while Klay Thompson contributed 15 points. But the star was Jordan Poole, who led the way off the bench with a playoff career-high 31 points. Poole led the Warriors in almost every major statistical category except steals. He had nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocks, and made five three-pointers.

The Athletic NBA



"His development as a passer isn't getting as much attention as his scoring, but it's a pretty huge deal in terms of his overall value."



Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points and nine assists in Game 1.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are being accused of blowing a huge opportunity. They were at home with Green off the floor in the second half but still couldn't pick up a win.

Another major storyline from the game was the officiating, which seemed to be blatantly in support of the home team. Hence, this game is as close to a must-win game as it can be for the Grizzlies. They cannot afford to lose another game at home and then go down 0-2 on the road to San Francisco.

Bleacher Report



Draymond speaks on his flagrant 2 ejection and reaction yesterday vs. the Grizzlies



"You know what, I gotta go talk to my guys because we still need to win this game."

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The biggest surprise on the injury report is Klay Thompson's addition. He is listed as probable due to soreness in his right knee. Thankfully for Thompson, his ACL tear was on the left knee and not the right one.

He is expected to play as the Warriors need all the help they can get for this clash and missing one of the Splash Brothers will be problematic.

Dalton Johnson: This very-well could be why Klay Thompson is listed as probable for Game 2 with "right knee soreness." Dillon Brooks flies into his right leg/knee on the loose ball in the final minute of the Warriors' Game 1 win

James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala remain out for the Warriors. Wiseman has been ruled out of the entire postseason after suffering a setback in his recovery process. Iguodala missed Game 1 as well but is expected to be back for Games 3 and 4 at home.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Klay Thompson Probable Right Knee Soreness James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management Andre Iguodala Out Left Cervical Disc Injury

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies won the NBA Most Improved Player award this season

The Memphis Grizzlies worryingly have a number of players on the injury report. Desmond Bane is questionable due to a sore lower back and Killian Tillie is sidelined due to an injury in the same location.

Santi Aldama has also been ruled out due to a sore knee and Ziaire Williams is questionable due to the same reason. Lastly, Steven Adams is placed under the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Desmond Bane Questionable Lower Back Soreness Ziaire Williams Questionable Right Knee Soreness Santi Aldama Out Right Knee Soreness Steven Adams Out Health and Safety Protocols Killian Tillie Out Lower Back Procedure Recovery

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - May 3rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Memphis Grizzlies (2) 0-1 +114 U 227.5 +2.5 Golden State Warriors (3) 1-0 -134 O 227.5 -2.5

The Golden State Warriors are favored to win despite the game being at Memphis' home because they are incredibly explosive offensively. Moreover, many analysts believe that Golden State's championship-experienced core will outperform the young Memphis team.

Jackson Frank: Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are gonna have to chase Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole around all series and I do not think they're equipped to handle that

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 10-22 from three-point range in Game 1. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are both shooting over 43% from beyond the arc in the playoffs. Draymond Green is leading the team in assists in the postseason with 6.7 dimes a night.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is averaging 10.4 assists per game in the playoffs. Desmond Bane is shooting 46% from beyond the arc in the playoffs. Brandon Clarke is averaging nine rebounds a game in the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors walks off the court at Chase Center

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will start in the backcourt with Curry at the point, while Gary Payton II will start as the small forward. Payton II will likely be the primary defender on Ja Morant.

Andrew Wiggins will shift to the power forward position and Draymond Green will be the small-ball center. Jordan Poole will come off the bench for major minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will start in the backcourt while Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. will start as the forward pair. Xavier Tillman will likely retain his center position. Brandon Clarke, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson will come off the bench.

The Warriors outrebounded the Grizzlies 51-47 in Game 1. Ja Morant shot 4-11 from three-point range in Game 1. The Warriors are shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc as a team in the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Gary Payton II | F - Andrew Wiggins | C - Draymond Green.

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Xavier Tillman.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra