Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will end a five-game road trip with a matchup against the streaking Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Golden State is looking to even their season series against a potential semi-final opponent.

The Warriors continue to struggle without Steph Curry, arguably the NBA’s greatest shooter in history. They are 1-5 in their last six games and have been badly outplayed in several of their losses. Curry’s not coming back for the remaining regular-season games, so the Warriors will hope to get back into their groove as they head into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the impressive Memphis Grizzlies, who leapfrogged the Warriors to move to second place in the West, are defying expectations. Without Ja Morant in the last few games, they completely throttled the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led Brooklyn Nets as well as the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Their victory against the Bucks was a perfect example of how much the Grizzlies have grown as a team this season. Minus Morant had no trouble dispatching Milwaukee, which featured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They’ll be favored to win against the Curry-less Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Mar. 28; 8:00 PM ET (Mar. 29; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis TN.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have relied heavily on Jordan Poole, in Steph Curry's absence in offense. [Photo: Blue Man Hoop]

The Golden State Warriors are looking nowhere near the juggernaut that started hot when the season started. Except for a surprise win against a near fully healthy Miami Heat when Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson sat out, they have struggled badly.

They have won only seven of their last 20 games and have looked out of sorts in that span. Draymond Green has returned to the lineup but is still clearly groping for form and rhythm after a lengthy stint on the sidelines..

The good news for the Golden State Warriors has been the impressive form of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Poole, in particular, has been the team’s main offensive weapon, producing All-Star numbers without Curry.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't missed a beat without their franchise player. [Photo: Grizzly Bear Blues]

Outside of the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics, no team has been as hot as the Memphis Grizzlies. Considering they haven’t had Ja Morant in several games, it’s amazing how they've managed to keep their momentum going.

Without Morant, it has been a collective effort from the Grizzlies' gritty and tough lineup. Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, De’Anthony Melton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks have all been significant contributors to the Grizzlies’ headline-grabbing surge.

They just took on two of the best teams in the East and handily beat them without their leading scorer. Things could get complicated, though, if coach Taylor Jenkins opts to rest a few of his battle-hardened stalwarts.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - March 28, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 48-27 +400 Over 222.5 (-115) +10.5 Memphis Grizzlies 52-23 -550 Under 222.5 (-105) -10.5

The significant point spread reflects the contrasting form of the Warriors and the Grizzlies. Additionally, the Warriors will be on the second night of a back-to-back, with Thompson, Green and Poole playing heavy minutes. Steve Kerr could even give them rest for this game.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been at home for at least a week and had a night off following their drubbing of the Milwaukee Bucks. They will be well-rested and raring to go. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been ruled questionable and might not play. If that were the case, The Grizzlies will be the favorites to win this game.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

Golden State’s total has gone OVER in 13 of their last 20 games. The Warriors are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games. Golden State’s total has gone OVER in nine of their 11 games away from home.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The Grizzlies are 13-6 against the spread in their last 19 games against Western Conference teams. Memphis is 5-1 against the spread in March.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Prediction

The road-weary Golden State Warriors could play it smart and take extra caution by resting a few significant players. If that happens, it could be a walkover for the Grizzlies even if they choose to keep Jaren Jackson Jr. out of the game.

Without Steph Curry, the Warriors will be hard-pressed to beat a team that is in its best form of the season.

The Golden State Warriors are 8-4 this season on the second leg of a back-to-back. The total has gone OVER in six of the Grizzlies’ last seven games against opponents from the Pacific Division. Memphis is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Grizzlies game?

NBA TV will air the game live on national TV. Local coverage of the matchup will br available via Bally Sports Memphis and NBC Sports Bay Area.

