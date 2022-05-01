Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - May 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first game of their Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors feared the worst when they suffered a blow against the Boston Celtics, losing their superstar Steph Curry to an ankle injury. However, the sharpshooter returned during the 4-1 first-round win against the Denver Nuggets. Coupled with the emergence of Jordan Poole as a bonafide third scoring option, the Warriors comfortably beat the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have been flying high all season. They won eight of their last 10 regular-season games to finish second in the West. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies pulled off three double-digit deficit comebacks to down the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2 in the first round.

Game Details

Game: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 1; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, May 2; 1 AM).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Klay Thompson against the Washington Wizards

The Warriors came into the postseason with fears their three key players - Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green - haven't had much time together on the court due to injury. However, with the next-man-up mentality, Poole has excelled after slotting into the starting five, allowing Curry to be eased back into the lineup.

With sharpshooters like Curry, Thompson and Poole, the Warriors have a three-headed monster who are a threat in the half court. Moreover, with Green running the offense, the Warriors have re-established their championship credentials.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the LA Lakers three times this season.

The Grizzlies have arguably been the surprise package of the season. They are one of the most exciting teams in the league, thanks to their youthfulness and vigor, beating the LA Lakers three times.

Coming into the season, getting to the playoffs would have been considered a huge success for the Grizzlies. Not anymore, as Memphis is expected to go deep into the postseason.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant; Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane; Small Forward - Dillon Brooks; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Steven Adams.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds and Spreads - May 1st, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Memphis Grizzlies +115 Under 220.5 +2.5 Golden State Warriors -135 Over 220.5 -2.5

The Golden State Warriors are coming into Game 1 as the favorites because of their offensive prowess, missing only James Wiseman. That, coupled with the Grizzlies' penchant to slip to large deficits makes the Warriors the oddsmakers' favorites.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Steph Curry averaged 28 PPG in the previous series. The Warriors won the series 4-1 against Denver.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 PPG this season. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last ten games of the regular season. Ja Morant is available.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Both teams are heading into this matchup in good form, so confidence should be high in both camps. However, the Warriors have hit supreme form after dispatching the Nuggets with aplomb. The emergence of Jordan Poole has given them an additional threat offensively.

The Warriors have won 22 games on the road this season. The Grizzlies have won 30 games at home this season. The Grizzlies won their season series against the Warriors 3-1.

Where to watch Warriors vs Grizzlies?

You can catch live action between the two teams via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

