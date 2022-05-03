Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

In second-round playoff action, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors at the FedEx Forum for Game 2 on May 3.

Coming off a narrow 117-116 win on the road, the Warriors are 1-0 up in the series, despite Draymond Green's ejection due to a flagrant foul. Although the Grizzlies have proven themselves to be a resilient unit, they haven't been as effective in the playoffs just yet.

Game Details

Game - Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Tuesday, May 3, 2022; 9:30 PM ET (Wednesday, May 4, 2022; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue - FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry being guarded by Dillon Brooks

The Warriors came away with a much-needed win in Game 1. Having set the tone for the series without their key coordinator on the floor, Golden State have looked like a competitive team.

The Warriors started off slow before they picked up the pace in the second, but losing Draymond Green was a huge blow. However, the Dubs showed tremendous tenacity, rallying behind some solid performances by Steph Curry and Jordan Poole. With Klay Thompson also coming up clutch down the stretch, Golden State came away with a key win.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports Klay Thompson said Andre Iguodala grabbed him after the game and told him to keep his composure. Savvy Vet. Klay Thompson said Andre Iguodala grabbed him after the game and told him to keep his composure. Savvy Vet. https://t.co/0sQQ5pF2WU

Despite Green's controversial ejection, the Warriors will look to continue their momentum against the Grizzlies.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Steven Adams attempts to block Steph Curry's layup attempt.

With the Warriors stealing a game on the road, the Grizzlies need to bounce back immediately.

Having lost to the Warriors, who were without their primary defensive anchor, the Grizzlies will need to show a lot of tenacity. The Ja Morant-led team are still contenders. However, the contribution from the bench unit and help from Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be essential in securing a win.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Ja Morant today:



34 Points

10 Assists

9 Rebounds

3 Steals

4 3PM



Tough L. Ja Morant today:34 Points10 Assists9 Rebounds3 Steals4 3PMTough L. https://t.co/el3hTw1Ml5

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 5-1 -134 Over 227.5 (-110) -2 (-110) Memphis Grizzlies 4-3 +110 Under 227.5 (-110) +2 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Warriors to win Game 2. Although the Grizzlies have homecourt advantage, the Warriors assumed control of the series with a solid comeback in Game 1.

Considering that Golden State played without Green for the entirety of the second half, the Warriors have momentum on their side.

Odds sourced from: The Action Network.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were 22-19 on the road in the regular season. Draymond Green is one flagrant foul away from a one-game suspension. Steph Curry is averaging 27.3 points per game in the playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies had a 30-11 record at home in the regular season. Steven Adams continues to be out due to the league's health and safety protocols. The Grizzlies have an offensive rating of 111.8 in the playoffs.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors should emerge victorious in Game 2. Having taken a huge advantage by beating the Grizzlies on their home floor, the Warriors are high on confidence. While the Grizzlies will have homecourt advantage again, Steven Adams' absence could leave them vulnerable on the rebounding front.

Golden State are likely to play with more ferocity in Game 2. How Memphis handle that will be a test of their resilience, as they Warriors are expected to ride their momentum and take a 2-0 series lead.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Grizzlies game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

