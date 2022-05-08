Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 7th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will be home to face the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Grizzlies were able to even the series at one game apiece on Tuesday, winning 106-101 behind Ja Morant's 47 point, eight-rebound, eight-assist performance.

Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR



Morant also scored 47 on May 26, 2021 at Utah. Last night @JaMorant tied the @memgrizz playoff single-game scoring record with 47 points.Morant also scored 47 on May 26, 2021 at Utah. Last night @JaMorant tied the @memgrizz playoff single-game scoring record with 47 points.Morant also scored 47 on May 26, 2021 at Utah. https://t.co/1a8dw2N4r7

The Warriors will have the luxury of playing the next two games at home. They'll need to shoot a lot better than they did in Game 2 if they want to take control of the series.

The Dubs shot an abysmal 7-for-38 from deep, and they didn't do themselves any favors by committing 18 turnovers.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole have been the Warriors' two leading scorers this postseason. They'll be leaned on for their production Saturday, along with five-time All-Star Klay Thompson's ability to catch fire at any point in a game.

SplashBrosMuse @SplashBrosMuse 1st round:



28.0 — Stephen Curry

22.6 — Klay Thompson

21.0 — Jordan Poole



Becomes the first Warriors trio to average 20+ PPG in a playoff series since Run TMC in 91’. 1st round:28.0 — Stephen Curry22.6 — Klay Thompson21.0 — Jordan PooleBecomes the first Warriors trio to average 20+ PPG in a playoff series since Run TMC in 91’. https://t.co/0dpbsBlDwo

"...Becomes the first Warriors trio to average 20+ PPG in a playoff series since Run TMC in 91’."

With Dillon Brooks suspended, Memphis will look to Desmond Bane and possibly even Ziaire Williams and De'Anthony Melton to make up for his absence.

Bane, after having a tremendous opening round where he averaged 23.5 points on 46.0% from three, has cooled down. He's only averaging 7.0 points on 22.5% three-point shooting over the first two games of the series.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies match details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7th, 8:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Memphis Grizzlies +250 +7.5 (-110) Over 225.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors -320 -7.5 (-110) Under 225.5 (-110)

The Grizzlies have covered both games this series, as well as six of their last seven overall against the Warriors. Golden State has now lost ATS in four straight, but at home this year, plus the playoffs, they have covered 25 of their 44 home games.

Also, at Chase Center this year, only 17 of 44 games have gone over. Of these two teams' last six meetings here, just one has hit the over.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies best picks

The Warriors have been daring Morant to shoot all series long, and he's taken what the defense has given him. He's attempted 23 three-pointers in the series so far through two games, knocking down nine, good for a 39.1% clip.

He only averaged 4.5 three-point attempts in the regular season, but if he's wide open, he'll fire away.

Pick: Ja Morant Over 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting prediction

This has been a very entertaining series to watch so far, and we shouldn't expect anything different for Game 3. The Warriors are a much stronger team, with a 34-10 record this year to back that up.

They have been winning a lot of close contests lately. While they're winning, their margin of victory hasn't been high enough to cover the spread. With Ja Morant playing the way he has this postseason, look for the Grizzlies to keep the game close in a grind-it-out style battle.

Prediction: Memphis Grizzlies +7.5 (-110) & Under 225.5 (-110)

Edited by Adam Dickson