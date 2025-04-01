Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

The Golden State Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in a crucial Western Conference showdown. Golden State (43-31) will look to move up the standings with a win against Memphis (44-31). A victory by the Dubs will give them the edge in their season series (3-1) and improve their chances of an outright playoff berth.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will hope to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back. Memphis will square off with the Warriors less than 24 hours after wilting against the Boston Celtics 117-103. Ja Morant, who has been dealing with injuries, could be iffy against the Dubs.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

FedEx Forum in Memphis will host the final meeting between the Warriors and the Grizzlies. Fans can also check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-210) vs. Grizzlies (+175)

Odds: Warriors (-5.0) vs. Grizzlies (+5.0)

Total: Warriors (o238.0 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u238.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Golden State Warriors were a different team in their previous three encounters with the Memphis Grizzlies. Jimmy Butler was the Miami Heat franchise cornerstone when the Dubs took two of three head-to-head duels.

Butler, a big reason for the Warriors’ late-season surge, will be another key player the Grizzlies must account for on Tuesday. The Memphis defense must step up to slow down the sizzling Bay Area team. The hosts could suffer their fourth straight loss if they continue to have issues with their execution and communication on defense.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have to be careful with turnovers. In four losses in March, they lost the turnover battle every time. Whether the Grizzlies play with or without Ja Morant, the Dubs have to limit their errors, particularly unforced ones.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | PG: Brandin Podziemski | SG: Moses Moody | SF: Jimmy Butler III | PF: Draymond Green

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Santi Aldama

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Santi Aldama has played well against the Warriors this season, averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The Spaniard could continue that streak, as Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo has given him a significant role on offense. Aldama, who had 21 points versus the Celtics, could top his 11.5 (O/U) points prop.

Steph Curry seems to be groping for his rhythm after returning from a pelvic injury. He had 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. However, Memphis has been a sieve on defense off late, and the short rest might not be ideal, but Curry could top his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Golden State Warriors have been playing well on both ends since Jimmy Butler’s arrival. Against the slumping Memphis Grizzlies, they could secure the season series with a win that beats the -5.0 spread.

