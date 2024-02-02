Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024 

The Golden State Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Friday, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET. This is the second matchup of their season series, with the Grizzlies winning the first 116-107 on Jan. 16.

The Warriors (20-24) are 12th in the West and are coming off a home win against the Philadelphia 76ers. They defeated the 76ers 119-107 on Tuesday thanks to Stephen Curry's game-high 37 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. He made eight 3-pointers on 61.5%, going 8-of-13.

The Grizzlies (18-30) are 13th in the West and dropped their last game at home 108-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies in scoring, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds and three blocks in a losing effort.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SE-MEM and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week. Fans can buy their subscription accordingly.

Spread: Warriors (-6.5) vs. Grizzlies (+7.5)

Moneyline: Warriors (-265) vs. Grizzlies (+228)

Total (O/U): Warriors (O 223) vs. Grizzlies (U 223)

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Warriors have played below their championship standard this season, as evidenced by their under .500 record. They have lost four of their last 10 and are 7-11 on the road. Injuries have plagued them this season, missing key rotational players like Gary Payton, Chris Paul and Moses Moody to injury woes.

The Warriors are currently 10th in net rating with 118.2 and 3-point shooting at 37.6%. They have a net -0.2 rating, including a 22nd-ranked defense of 118.2. This can be partly attributed to the team missing Draymond Green to suspension.

The Grizzlies have 10 players on their injury list and are arguably the most affected team by injuries this season. They have also lost six of their last 10 games and have been subpar at home, only winning five of 22.

They rank last in offensive rating with 108.0, 25th in net rating with -5.2 and 28th in 3-point shooting with 34.5%. However, under coach Jenkins, they've maintained an eighth-ranked defense with 113.2, led by reigning DPOY Jackson.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

The Warriors will start Stephen Curry at PG, Klay Thompson at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Jonathan Kuminga at PF and Draymond Green at center.

Meanwhile, for the Grizzlies, Scotty Pippen Jr. will start at PG, John Konchar at SG, Vince Williams at SF, Santi Aldama at PF and Jaren Jackson Jr. at center.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Stephen Curry has averaged 27.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 45.5% shooting, including 40.9% from the 3-point line on 4.8 threes made. His point prop is set at over/under 29.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Klay Thompson has averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 42.1% shooting with 38.5% from beyond the arc, making 3.4 threes per game. His point prop is set at over/under 18.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies predictions

The Golden State Warriors are heavily favored to win the game despite playing on the road, with a -3.5 point spread and -265 on the moneyline, according to sportsbooks. However, surpassing the 223-point total may prove challenging as the Memphis Grizzlies maintain a strong defense, even with key rotational players absent.

