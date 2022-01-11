Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the FedEx Forum Arena for an NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, January 11. Both teams have met twice this season, with each team winning once apiece.

The Golden State Warriors will be keen to exact revenge for the defeat they suffered against the Grizzlies at the Chase Center. The Dubs are coming off a 96-82 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Klay Thompson scored 17 points on his return, and also had an emphatic dunk. He will hope to have another big night and help the team beat the Grizzlies.

However, the Warriors will have their task cut out against Memphis, who are on a nine-game win streak. They beat the LA Lakers 127-119 in their last game.

Ja Morant has been firing on all cylinders, and things are looking great for the Grizzlies. This game against the Warriors is going to be a big test for them. However, looking at the way they have performed, the Grizzlies should not be fazed about facing the Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021- 22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 11; 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 12; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors ended their run of two consecutive defeats with a brilliant win last weekend. With that, they have reclaimed top spot in the West, but are tied with the Suns, which makes this game a must-win for them.

Stephen Curry had a good game against the Cavs. That suggests that he might have got over his shooting slump, which had started to affect the team's performances.

With Thompson faring well on his return, the Warriors now have another player who can fire in all circumstances. The game against the Grizzlies is going to be a tough one in Draymond Green's absence. So the team will have to collectively put on a good defensive show to get the better of the strong Memphis offense.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's recent dip in form has seen him slide down the MVP ladder. However, Curry doesn't take too long to recover his mojo. The 33-year-old scored 28 points against the Cavs, which helped his team return to winning ways. He will hope to put in a big performance against the Grizzlies and continue his return to form.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Klay Thompson; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Juan Toscano - Anderson; C - Kevon Looney.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies look to be one of the best teams in the NBA at the moment. They have been brilliant at both ends of the floor, which has helped them immensely in recent games.

They are currently fourth in the West, with a 28-14 record on the season. A win in this game will help them put pressure on the Jazz, who are only marginally ahead of them.

Over the years, the Warriors have had a lot of trouble against Memphis. The Grizzlies were the first team to beat the Warriors this season. Given their recent run of form, the Grizzlies will once again fancy their chances against the Warriors and extend their winning streak to ten games.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been a man on a mission since his return from injury. After facing a lot of heat at the start, he has proved his doubters wrong by putting up some big performances.

He is averaging 29.14 PPG in his last seven appearances, which has played a key role in the Grizzlies' brilliant recent form. The 22-year-old will hope to put in another big performance against the Warriors, and help his team solidify their position in the West.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant; G - Desmond Bane; F - Kyle Anderson; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Warriors and the Grizzlies have always produced exhilarating contests. This one is expected to follow the same trend. However, given the recent form of both teams, the Grizzlies look likely to take a win in this one on Tuesday.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Grizzlies game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Warriors and the Grizzlies will be locally telecast on NBC Sports Bay Arena and Bally Sports Southeast as well.

Edited by Bhargav