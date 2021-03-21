Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and match preview - March 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors have another game at the FedExForum as they face the Memphis Grizzlies tonight for game two in a back-to-back two-game mini-series.

The Warriors played the Grizzlies yesterday and emerged victorious even without Stephen Curry as he injured his tail bone. Andrew Wiggins dropped a season-high 40 points and led the team to victory.

Jordan Poole got Curry's minutes in the game and it is safe to say that he didn't disappoint at all. He posted 25 points in his very game as a starter and now has 23+ points in back-to-back games.

Match details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 20th; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, March 21st; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies preview

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a disappointing loss. Given Curry's absence, the team expected to grab a win but the Warriors held them off after the second quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies are eyeing the play-in tournament this season. They haven't been consistent enough to grab a playoff spot in the tough Western Conference, but Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas' exploits have them lingering around the 9th and 10th spot.

Their center, Valanciunas, is just one of 13 players averaging a double-double with an incredible 12 boards a night. He is also the second-highest scorer behind Ja Morant and second-highest shot blocker behind Brandon Clarke.

Dillon Brooks has put up great production as well, leading the team in steals and contributing with nearly 16 points an outing.

Key player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

Ja Morant is undoubtedly the Memphis Grizzlies' best player. In just his sophomore year, he is making the case for being one of the best point guards in the league. Although his explosiveness and athleticism remain strong, his overall efficiency has fallen.

Morant's shot selection and overall shooting has fallen, he is averaging just 23.1% from three point territory and his eFG% has fallen by 3% since last year. Nevertheless, he leads the Memphis Grizzlies in minutes played, points and assists.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Grayson Allen, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Golden State Warriors preview

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors must be celebrating after they won their first game without Curry. They lost both the earlier games without him and his production on the floor is irreplaceable. It is no secret that the Golden State Warriors' season hinges on Curry's performances and his health.

They have had neither a decent winning streak nor a catastrophic losing one. According to Curry, the team is extremely resilient but also has a lot to learn. Coach Steve Kerr also acknowledged that they are still figuring out rotations and different offensive strategies.

The Golden State Warriors are 9th in the Western Conference with a 22-20 record.

Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for this game and Kevon Looney joins the list of sidelined players. With Looney and James Wiseman both ruled out, the Warriors will be playing without a bonafide big man.

We can expect Green to play center for a small-ball lineup and Juan Toscano-Anderson to start as the power forward.

With Kevon Looney joining James Wiseman and Eric Paschall in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Warriors will be without a true center tonight against the Grizzlies. Stephen Curry (bruised tailbone) is also expected to be out. https://t.co/bkvIxlqxJf — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 20, 2021

Key Player - Draymond Green

Draymond Green

With Stephen Curry likely absent, the second-best veteran, Draymond Green, has a larger responsibility. He did exactly what he usually does in his last game, dishing out 13 assists and grabbing 11 boards along with 2 blocks and a steal.

His versatile skillset makes him invaluable on the floor as he contributes in various ways. Without a center, Green will have an added responsibility to defend against Memphis' big man.

Draymond Green last night:



✅ 11 REB

✅ 13 AST

✅ 0 FGM



It's the fourth time since the ABA-NBA merger a player has recorded at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists in game without making a field goal.



Green has done so twice, while Jason Kidd and Scottie Pippen each did so once. pic.twitter.com/qYIX0n7vcw — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 20, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Andrew Wiggins, F - Kent Bazemore, F - Juan Toscano-Anderson, C - Draymond Green.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Given the sheer number of players sidelined on the Golden State Warriors roster, the Memphis Grizzlies have a real shot at grabbing a victory this time. Curry was injured in the last game as well, but Wiggins and Poole exploded for a combined 65 points to keep the Memphis Grizzlies at bay.

The Grizzlies will be guarding Wiggins vigorously this game and other players on the Warriors roster will have to step up.

Without a true center, the Warriors would be forced to go small-ball, which leaves the Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas with lots of room to operate. He can dominate the paint and out-rebound the Warriors, which would tip the scales in the favor of Memphis.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Grizzlies game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game will have local coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area and FOX Sports Southeast. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

