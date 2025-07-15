  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jul 15, 2025 22:17 GMT
A look at the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game (Image Source: GETTY)
A look at the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game (Image Source: GETTY)

On Tuesday, fans will see the Golden State Warriors vs the Memphis Grizzlies bout in Las Vegas. The Warriors look to continue their win streak after their 103-93 victory against the Miami Heat on Monday. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, also hope to extend their win streak to two games. On Saturday, the Grizzlies had a 96-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ad

This will be the first time the two teams will play against each other this summer. Both teams have a 1-1 record in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and odds

The bout will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans who won't be able to watch it courtside can still see the action live. Tip-off will be at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on the NBA League Pass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Warriors (+105) vs Grizzlies (-125)

Odds: Warriors (+1.5) vs Grizzlies (-1.5)

Total (O/U): o185.5 (+110) u185.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

For the Warriors, their leading scorer this summer has been Gabe Madsen. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 15.0 points in 12.6 minutes per game. Madsen is playing fewer minutes than most players but is getting more open looks to operate on offense.

The team's second-leading scorer is Jackson Rowe, who's averaging 12.0 ppg and 3.0 rebounds per game. The young forward has only appeared in one game in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Ad

The Grizzlies feature some of their top young players. Their leading scorer is forward Jaylen Wells, who's averaging 18.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 3.0 apg on 38.5 percent shooting. His teammate, Cam Spencer, is averaging 16.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg.

Fan favorite youngster GG Jackson Jr. has only appeared in one game in the summer league.

youtube-cover
Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies roster

Here's a look at the roster for the Golden State Warriors vs the Memphis Grizzlies game.

Warriors:

Marques BoldenCenter
Ja'Vier FrancisForward
Alex Higgins-TitshaForward
Blake HinsonForward
Isaiah MobleyForward
Alex TooheyForward
LJ CryerGuard
Chance McMillanGuard
Jaden ShackelfordGuard
Jackson RoweForward
Donta ScottForward
Taran ArmstrongGuard
Julius BernardGuard
Leopold DelaunayGuard
Coleman HawkinsGuard
Gabe MadsenGuard
Chris Manon Guard
Bez Mbeng Guard
Will Richard Guard
Ad

Grizzlies:

Armando BacotForward
Ace Baldwin, Jr.Guard
Ante BrzovicForward
Tyler BurtonForward
Cedric CowardForward
Aaron EstradaGuard
Phlandrous Fleming, Jr.Guard/Forward
Nathaniel HintonForward
G.G. JacksonForward
Jeremy JonesForward
Lawson LoveringCenter
Will MagnayCenter
Jahmai MashackForward
Bo MontgomeryForward
Zyon PullinGuard
Efton Reid IIICenter
Javon Small Guard
Cam Spencer Guard
Jaylen Wells Forward
Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

Predicting summer league games is never easy. However, given that the Grizzlies have more experienced NBA players than the Warriors, Memphis could emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Our prediction: The Grizzlies will come up strong with a win.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications