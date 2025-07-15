Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15 

On Tuesday, fans will see the Golden State Warriors vs the Memphis Grizzlies bout in Las Vegas. The Warriors look to continue their win streak after their 103-93 victory against the Miami Heat on Monday. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, also hope to extend their win streak to two games. On Saturday, the Grizzlies had a 96-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
This will be the first time the two teams will play against each other this summer. Both teams have a 1-1 record in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and odds
The bout will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans who won't be able to watch it courtside can still see the action live. Tip-off will be at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on the NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Warriors (+105) vs Grizzlies (-125)
Odds: Warriors (+1.5) vs Grizzlies (-1.5)
Total (O/U): o185.5 (+110) u185.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies preview
For the Warriors, their leading scorer this summer has been Gabe Madsen. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 15.0 points in 12.6 minutes per game. Madsen is playing fewer minutes than most players but is getting more open looks to operate on offense.
The team's second-leading scorer is Jackson Rowe, who's averaging 12.0 ppg and 3.0 rebounds per game. The young forward has only appeared in one game in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Grizzlies feature some of their top young players. Their leading scorer is forward Jaylen Wells, who's averaging 18.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 3.0 apg on 38.5 percent shooting. His teammate, Cam Spencer, is averaging 16.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg.
Fan favorite youngster GG Jackson Jr. has only appeared in one game in the summer league.
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies roster
Here's a look at the roster for the Golden State Warriors vs the Memphis Grizzlies game.
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction
Predicting summer league games is never easy. However, given that the Grizzlies have more experienced NBA players than the Warriors, Memphis could emerge victorious on Tuesday.
Our prediction: The Grizzlies will come up strong with a win.
