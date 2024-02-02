The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies reignite their rivalry on Friday night at FedExForum. The Warriors suffered an embarrassing defeat when the teams last met on Jan. 15 at the same venue. The Grizzlies were without four starters and several other rotation players but still won 116-107 despite the Warriors being nearly healthy.

Sophomore Vince Williams Jr. and rookie GG Jackson emerged as the unlikely heroes in that improbable win for Memphis. The former had 24 points, while the latter finished with 23 points as the inexperienced Grizzlies dominated on national TV.

The Warriors will hope to get their lick back on Friday night.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies injuries for Feb. 2

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors are severely shorthanded ahead of Friday's contest. Dario Saric (illness) joins the absentee list alongside Chris Paul (hand fracture), Moses Moody (calf strain) and Gary Payton II (hamstring strain), who have been out for multiple games with various ailments. Draymond Green is also on the injury report with a right knee contusion. Green is probable to play.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies haven't submitted their injury report, as they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. However, their injury report is expected to be the same as their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

The injury report features multiple long-term absentees: Derrick Rose, Jake LaRavia, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke. John Konchar and Luke Kennard will be day-to-day, along with Rose.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 2

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors are expected to start their regular starters. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be starting guards, with Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga completing the rest of the lineup. If Green doesn't play, Brandin Podziemski or Kevon Looney could start in his place.

Here's the Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Friday:

Point guards Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Lester Quinones Shooting guards Klay Thompson Cory Joseph Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Gui Santos Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 2

The Grizzlies are likely to keep the same starting lineup and depth chart from their last game. Scotty Pippen Jr. started at point guard next to Vince Williams Jr. John Konchar, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. were the frontcourt trio.

Here's the Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 2:

Point guards Scotty Pippen Jr. Derrick Rose Jacob Gilyard Shooting guards Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson Luke Kennard Small forwards John Konchar David Roddy Power forwards Santi Aldama Centers Jaren Jackson Jr. Xavier Tillman Trey Jemison

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies key matchups

The Warriors and Grizzlies key matchups will determine the outcome of the game. The first is between Jonathan Kuminga and Jaren Jackson Jr. Both forwards have been in excellent form and are likely to go up against each other for most of the game. The winner in that battle could significantly have a say in the grand scheme of things.

The second key matchup is between the Steph Curry and the Grizzlies defense. Curry's not the type of player who can be limited in one-on-one coverage. It will take a team effort for Memphis to prevent Curry from having a big outing.

