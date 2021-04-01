Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - April 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will try to win their second straight contest when they face the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. Both teams have fallen on hard times in the last few weeks but are coming off victories heading into their battle on Thursday.

A 116-102 home win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday stopped a four-game slide by the Warriors. Stephen Curry returned to the line-up after missing five straight contests with a bruised tailbone and scored 32 points.

The Heat had a six-game losing streak snapped on Monday with a win over the New York Knicks. They followed that up with another road victory, this time against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. It was a low-scoring affair, with the visitors winning 92-87 after Duncan Robinson made 6 three-pointers to lead his team with 20 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Injury Update

Golden State Warriors

Anthony Edwards #1 passes the ball around Eric Paschall #7

The Golden State Warriors injury report initially had Eric Paschall listed as doubtful, but he was finally ruled out for the Miami Heat game. Paschall has left wrist soreness which caused him to miss the last game, and the same injury will keep him sidelined in the next contest.

Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) were ruled out for the season due to season-ending surgery.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have quite a few players on their injury report.

KZ Okpala has missed six straight games due to the league’s health and safety protocols. He is listed as a game-time decision, so there’s a chance that he could be back in the line-up for the Golden State Warriors game.

Kendrick Nunn is questionable to play on Thursday because of a right ankle sprain that has caused him to miss the last two games.

Though Udonis Haslem has not appeared in any games for the Miami Heat this season, the team has listed him as unavailable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

Newly acquired swingman Victor Oladipo has not played for his new team since a trade deadline deal brought him to South Beach. Oladipo has been suffering from a head cold in the last few days, but coach Erik Spoelstra announced that the player will debut for the Heat on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

In place of Paschall, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will count on Kent Bazemore at the forward spot along with Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Anderson played only two minutes against the Chicago Bulls on Monday but could see more playing time against the Heat.

Miami Heat

Nunn’s absence should continue to open up minutes for Gabe Vincent at the backup guard position behind Goran Dragic.

Okpala’s minutes have been scarce but his playing time will mostly go to newcomers Trevor Ariza and Nemanja Bjelica as well as rookie Precious Achiuwa.

Oladipo will probably come off the bench in his first game for the Miami Heat.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors:

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre Jr. l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - James Wiseman

Miami Heat:

Point Guard - Goran Dragic l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

