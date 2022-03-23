Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors are traveling to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat as two teams with championship aspirations clash.

The Warriors suffered a crucial blow against the Boston Celtics as they lost their superstar Steph Curry to an ankle injury. With a 47-25 record, they have dropped to third in the Western Conference, 11 games behind the Phoenix Suns (58-14), who hold the NBA's best record.

Golden State hold an impressive 29-9 record at home but are only 18-16 on the road and have won only four of their last 10 games in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the hosts have been flying high all season long despite sustaining so many injuries to their star players. They currently sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference with a record that reads 47 wins and 25 losses.

Miami will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season, to guide them deep into the postseason.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will miss the services of James Wiseman as he is still recovering from a knee injury. The big absentee is obviously Steph Curry as he is set to spend a significant period of time on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins might also sit out this game since it is the second fixture of a back-to-back.

Players Status Reasons Steph Curry Out Ankle Draymond Green Questionable Load Management Klay Thompson Questionable Load Management Andrew Wiggins Questionable Load Management James Wiseman Out Knee

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat enter this game with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo all being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to their respective injuries. Gabe Vincent is the only confirmed absentee due to a toe injury.

Players Status Reasons Victor Oladipo Questionable Back Caleb Martin Questionable Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Tyler Herro Questionable Personal Gabe Vincent Out Toe

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat 47-25 -260 U 213.5 -6.5 Golden State Warriors 47-25 +210 O 213.5 +6.5

The Heat are favored coming into this game as the Warriors have a depleted roster for this matchup. Miami has displayed firepower and consistency all year long and could get the job done once again against a depleted Warriors unit.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors have won only four of their last 10 games. Steph Curry is out for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 17.4 PPG this season.

Miami Heat Betting Tips

Tyler Herro is averaging nearly 21 PPG this season for Miami. The Heat have won six of their last 10 games. The Heat will be without the services of Gabe Vincent.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will see Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II man the backcourt. The frontcourt should be taken care of by Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga, while Kevon Looney will start as the center.

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson will be the guards for Miami while the forwards will be PJ Tucker and Max Strus if Jimmy Butler isn't cleared for this game. Bam Adebayo will start as their center.

The Warriors have won 18 games on the road this season. Miami have won 26 games at home this season. The Warriors are on three-game losing run.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Jordan Poole | Shooting Guard - Gary Payton II | Small Forward - Otto Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Jonathan Kuminga | Center - Kevon Looney.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Max Strus | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

