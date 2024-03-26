Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for March 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat tipoff Tuesday's blockbuster four-game slate. The Warriors enter the contest as the 10th seed in the West with a 36-34 record. Meanwhile, the Heat are 39-32, seventh in the East. Both teams view every game as a must-win in this final stretch of the regular season, as playoff seedings are on the line.

The Warriors' realistic target would be to move to at least eighth in the standings after dropping to 34 losses. They are four games behind the eighth-placed Phoenix Suns. On the other hand, the Heat's window to avoid the play-in tournament is still open, as they are tied in the loss column with the sixth-placed Indiana Pacers.

Tuesday's contest between the Heat and the Warriors could be a hard-fought battle with so much at stake. Their respective forms heading into the contest are identical, with both winning four times in their previous 10 outings.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Injury Reports for March 26

The Warriors didn’t have many injury troubles this season. Their issues have stemmed from inconsistency. Meanwhile, the Heat have dealt with the opposite problem. Their injury report has been stacked all season, and not much changes ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Here's a look at the injury status for each team:

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors only have one player on their injury report. Rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable with a right knee soreness.

The Warriors could give Dario Saric and Kevon Looney his minutes if he doesn't suit up.

Player Status Injury Trayce Jackson-Davis Questionable Right knee soreness

Miami Heat injury report

The Heat's injury report includes six names. Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love and Caleb Martin are questionable.

Player Status Injury Tyler Herro Out Right foot medial tendinitis Jaime Jaquez Jr. Questionable Left ankle discomfort Kevin Love Questionable Right heel bruise Caleb Martin Questionable Right ankle discomfort Josh Richardson Out Right shoulder surgery Duncan Robinson Out Left facet syndrome

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat last game result and stats

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat met for the first time this season in the Bay Area on Dec. 28. The Heat won that game 114-102. Miami took a 58-41 first-half lead and built on it to close the game.

Tyler Herro, who will miss Tuesday's game, led the Heat's charge with 26 points and seven rebounds, shooting 10 of 18, including three 3s. Jamal Cain, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bam Adebayo scored 15+ points, too, as the Heat won despite Jimmy Butler's absence.

On the other hand, the Warriors had eight 10-point scorers, but none scored 15 or more. Steph Curry had a forgettable outing as he tallied 13 points on 3 of 15 shooting. Golden State shot 42.0%, including 24.2% from 3 (eight triples).