Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will see an end to their four-game homestand as they hit the road to play the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on March 23rd.

Coming off a 90-94 loss against the Orlando Magic, the third-seeded Golden State Warriors found themselves on a three-game losing streak. They now have a 47-25 record for the season.

The Miami Heat are also coming off a loss. Facing a 108-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the number-one seed in the East found themselves at 47-25 on the season as well.

Wednesday's matchup will be the last regular-season game between the two sides. While Golden State possesses a 1-0 lead for the series - given their current form - they find themselves in a vulnerable position on the road.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, March 24th, 2022; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Golden State Warriors Preview

Draymond Green in action for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to find any semblance of rhythm following their loss against the Boston Celtics. With their last two losses coming against teams below .500, the Warriors are looking like a team in disarray.

Since Steph Curry went down with an injury, Golden State have gone on a three-game losing streak. Tuesday's loss to the Magic may be one of the more disappointing showings by the side this season.

Starting off poorly in the first-half, the Warriors showed signs of life in the third-quarter as they recorded 36 points. However, a dismal fourth quarter showing on both ends of the floor would see Golden State come up short by four points.

Although Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have continued to contribute on the scoring front, their efforts have not yielded the desired results in this recent stretch.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

The Heat are coming off a disappointing loss against the 76ers. Playing with the majority of their roster in good health, Miami still managed to come up short against a significantly shorthanded Philadelphia side.

Miami's issues could be attributed to poor execution down the stretch. While the first-quarter saw a solid display on both ends of the floor, the rest of the game saw Miami trail off as Philadelphia gradually took over.

Although having their big three of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is a major advantage for Miami, until they capitalize on the state of their roster, it won't make much of a difference.

With only 10 games to go, the Heat are in good position to finish the season with the best record in the East. But with the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks only two games behind them, Miami cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal just yet.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Golden State Warriors VS Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 47-25 +220 Over 213.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Miami Heat 47-25 -270 Under 213.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The Heat have been favored to win in this matchup against the Warriors primarily because of a healthier roster and homecourt advantage.

With Steph Curry out, the Warriors have faced a significant drop in their performance. Considering their poor form, Miami will enjoy a genuine advantage in this matchup.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Golden State Warriors VS Miami Heat Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 18-16 when playing on the road this season. Golden State have had an offensive rating of 101.9 in their last 3 games. Jordan Poole notches an uptick in scoring as he records 23.8 points per game in his last 10 outings.

Miami Heat

The Heat are on a seven-game winning streak at home. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry will be available for the game. Miami have an offensive rating of 112.3 in the month of March.

Warriors VS Heat Match Predictions

The Miami Heat should emerge as winners against the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday's matchup.

With Steph Curry out, the Warriors have looked completely out of sorts. With severe negative momentum, Golden State will find it difficult to play against a solid defensive unit such as the Heat.

Additionally, Miami is likely to see a relatively healthier roster considering Butler's return from injury. This is a definite advantage for the side when facing one of the best teams in the West.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Heat game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Sun. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WAXY 790 / WAQI 710.

