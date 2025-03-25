Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Jimmy Butler will see plenty of familiar faces on Tuesday as he takes his new Golden State Warriors team back to his old stomping ground to face the Miami Heat. Both teams are in dire need of a win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Let's take a look at their starting lineups and depth chart.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 25

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry may be forced to sit on the sidelines after suffering a pelvic contusion in last week’s win against the Raptors. He didn’t travel with the team to Atlanta, but he met them in Miami before the game. The four-time NBA champion also trained with the team on Monday, and his involvement on Tuesday remains to be seen with a questionable tag.

Barring any last-minute changes, Steve Kerr is most likely to use the lineup of Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post.

Point Guard Moses Moody Gary Payton II Steph Curry* Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Quinten Post Kevon Looney



Miami Heat

Nikola Jovic remains sidelined with a fractured right hand. Jovic’s absence has been evident during their losing run. He is unlikely to return for several weeks.

Meanwhile, another forward, Duncan Robinson, is listed day to day with lower back issues. He played in all of Miami’s latest games and most likely will be a game-time decision.

Erik Spoelstra is likely to go with the lineup that triumphed over the Hornets: Duncan Robinson, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware and Tyler Herro.

Point Guard Duncan Robinson Alec Burks Terry Rozier Shooting Guard Tyler Herro Davion Mitchell Kyle Anderson Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Jaime Jaquez Jr. Power Forward Bam Adebayo Haywood Highsmith Center Kel'el Ware Kevin Love



Warriors vs Heat: Preview

In the reverse matchup at the Chase Center on Jan.7, Stephen Curry’s 31-point effort went in vain as Miami upset the Dubs 114-98.

Butler is playing an instrumental role in rebuilding this Warriors (41-30) team after a treacherous two months, and it is reaping the rewards as they hold the sixth seed in a tightly contested Western Conference.

A 124-115 defeat on the road to the stagnating Atlanta Hawks dealt a near-fatal blow to their hopes, but subsequent defeats for the seventh and eighth seeds allowed them to hold onto the position at least for now.

The same cannot be said for Heat Nation (30-41), which endured a dismal 1-9 run in its last 10 games. They snapped that skid with a 122-105 win against the lowly Charlotte Hornets.

Former Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 40 points, while Tyler Herro added 29. Three other players finished in double figures. Currently, they hold the 10th spot, the final play-in position in the East.

They know that anything other than wins in their remaining games could deal a fatal blow to their postseason ambitions.

