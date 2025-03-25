Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2025

The Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Tuesday. Golden State is sixth in the West with a 41-30 record, while Miami is 10th in the East with a 30-41 record.

The two teams have played each other 72 times in the regular season, with the Warriors holding a 37-35 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 7 when the Heat won 114-98 behind Bam Adebayo’s 19 points. Steph Curry had 31 points for Golden State.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Mar. 25, at Kaseya Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will also air locally on NBCSBA in the Bay Area. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Warriors (-205) vs. Heat (+170)

Spread: Warriors (-4.5) vs. Heat (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o218) vs. Heat -110 (u218)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat preview

This will be a heated game as it will be the first time when Jimmy Butler returns to Miami to face his former team after he forced his way out before this year’s trade deadline. Things got ugly towards the end of his Miami days, as Butler was suspended after he refused to come off the bench.

It will also be an opportunity for Andrew Wiggins to prove his worth, since he was sent the other way in the Butler trade.

Golden State is holding onto the sixth spot in the West but faces stiff competition as it only has a one-game advantage over the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors are also sweating it out over Steph Curry’s fitness, as he missed last game with a pelvic injury. He is questionable for Tuesday’s game.

The Warriors lost that game 124-115 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Butler led the team with 25 points, while Moses Moody had 20 points.

The Heat are holding onto the 10th spot in the East. They last played on Sunday and got a 122-105 win against the Charlotte Hornets. This snapped a 10-game losing streak for Miami.

Wiggins had his best game of the season with 42 points and five assists. Tyler Herro played the perfect second fiddle with 29 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat betting props

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 22.5. If he plays, the oddsmakers favor him to go over. Bet on the over.

Andrew Wiggins’ points total is set at 21.5. He is averaging 36.0 points in the past two games and should come out aggressive against his former team. Bet on the over.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to win on the road. This should be a heated and well-contested game. If Curry plays, Golden State should cover the spread and get a win. Jimmy Butler could lead the team in Curry’s absence as well, but it’s not a sure-shot pick with Curry absent. The game total should go past 218 points.

