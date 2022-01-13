Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 13th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors take on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Thursday evening's marquee 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The Warriors have surprisingly struggled to produce wins consistently of late. They have lost three of their last four games entering this contest. The Dubs lost 108-118 against the Memphis Grizzlies in their previous outing. Steph Curry recorded a 27-point triple-double, while Klay Thompson had 14 points in his 20 minutes of play-time.

Meanwhile, the Bucks also find themselves in a slump right now. They have lost four of their last five matches. Milwaukee is coming off back-to-back losses against the Charlotte Hornets. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined to score 53 points, but their efforts weren't enough in their 99-103 loss in their last game.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have listed two players on their injury report for this game. The list includes forward Draymond Green (calf) and center James Wiseman (knee).

Player Name Status Reason Draymond Green Out Calf tightness James Wiseman Out Knee injury recovery

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks have listed three players on their injury report for this game. Jrue Holiday's status is doubtful, while George Hill and Brook Lopez have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Jrue Holiday Doubtful Ankle soreness Brook Lopez Out Back injury recovery George Hill Out Covid protocol

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are likely to start Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as guards and opt to deploy Otto Porter Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney as the three frontcourt players.

Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are likely to make changes to the starting lineup they used against the Hornets in their previous outing. Grayson Allen could return to start alongside Wesley Matthews, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis will complete the rest of the lineup.

Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora, Donte DiVincenzo and Rodney Hood are likely to receive the most minutes among reserves.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Otto Porter Jr.; Center - Kevon Looney.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.

