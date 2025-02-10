  • home icon
  • Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 10, 2025 14:16 GMT
Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a seven-game road trip and their latest stop is at the Fiserv Forum against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors are coming off a huge 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls, while the Bucks outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127.

Golden State had a shaky start in Chicago before Steph Curry caught fire in the third quarter. Jimmy Butler also chipped in against his former team, winning his first game as a Warriors.

The Bucks, on the other hand, are trying to survive the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has already been ruled out of the All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a left calf strain, the same injury that cost him the playoffs last season.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have two players on their injury report – Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga. Curry is listed as questionable due to soreness in his left calf. If the two-time MVP gets downgraded to out, Brandin Podziemski will likely get more minutes.

Kuminga remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle, but is set to get re-evaluated this week. He has not played since Jan. 5 when he injured his ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies. With Jimmy Butler now in Golden State, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the 22-year-old once he returns.

Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks also have two players on their injury report – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton. Antetokounmpo has been ruled out until next for the entire All-Star Weekend. Connaughton also has a calf injury, but he's considered day-to-day.

With the Bucks playing in the second game of a back-to-back, there's a chance that players such as Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez could get rested. Kyle Kuzma has started to get his rhythm back with his new team, so he'll be a factor in tonight's game.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Buddy Hield | F - Jimmy Butler | F - Draymond Green | C - Quinten Post

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Steph CurryBuddy HieldJimmy ButlerDraymond GreenQuinten Post
Brandin PodziemskiMoses MoodyGui SantosJonathan KumingaKevon Looney
Pat SpencerGary Payton IIJackson Rowe
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Bucks

G - Damian Lillard | G - Andre Jackson Jr. | F - Taurean Prince | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Brook Lopez

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Damian LillardAndre Jackson Jr.Kyle KuzmaGiannis AntetokounmpoBrook Lopez
Kevin Porter Jr.AJ GreenGary Trent Jr.Taurean PrinceBobby Portis
Ryan RollinsPat ConnaughtonChris LivingstonTyler SmithJericho Sims
Stanley UmudeLiam Robbins

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

The Warriors-Bucks game is scheduled to take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

