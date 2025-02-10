Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a seven-game road trip and their latest stop is at the Fiserv Forum against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors are coming off a huge 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls, while the Bucks outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127.
Golden State had a shaky start in Chicago before Steph Curry caught fire in the third quarter. Jimmy Butler also chipped in against his former team, winning his first game as a Warriors.
The Bucks, on the other hand, are trying to survive the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has already been ruled out of the All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a left calf strain, the same injury that cost him the playoffs last season.
Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have two players on their injury report – Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga. Curry is listed as questionable due to soreness in his left calf. If the two-time MVP gets downgraded to out, Brandin Podziemski will likely get more minutes.
Kuminga remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle, but is set to get re-evaluated this week. He has not played since Jan. 5 when he injured his ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies. With Jimmy Butler now in Golden State, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the 22-year-old once he returns.
Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks also have two players on their injury report – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton. Antetokounmpo has been ruled out until next for the entire All-Star Weekend. Connaughton also has a calf injury, but he's considered day-to-day.
With the Bucks playing in the second game of a back-to-back, there's a chance that players such as Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez could get rested. Kyle Kuzma has started to get his rhythm back with his new team, so he'll be a factor in tonight's game.
Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
Warriors
G - Steph Curry | G - Buddy Hield | F - Jimmy Butler | F - Draymond Green | C - Quinten Post
Bucks
G - Damian Lillard | G - Andre Jackson Jr. | F - Taurean Prince | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Brook Lopez
Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.
How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks game?
The Warriors-Bucks game is scheduled to take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin.
Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.
