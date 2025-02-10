The Golden State Warriors continue their seven-game road trip on Monday at the Fiserv Forum against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors lost the first two games of the trip before beating the Chicago Bulls in Jimmy Butler's debut following his acquisition from the Miami Heat.

On the other hand, the Bucks are trying to survive Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence due to a calf injury. "The Greek Freak" has already been ruled out for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, so his return will likely happen after the break.

Monday's game will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams. The Warriors and Bucks have split their season series since the 2017-18 season except for the pandemic year when they only faced each other once.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Details and Odds

The Warriors-Bucks game is scheduled to take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on NBA TV, as well as local channels NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Warriors (-242) vs. Bucks (+199)

Spread: Warriors -6.5 (-110) vs. Bucks +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o231.5 (-110) vs. Bucks u231.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks have five wins each in their last 10 matchups.

The Warriors are 18-11 this season when they are listed as the favorites to win.

The Bucks have a 4-9 record if they are the underdogs before a game.

Golden State is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Bucks.

Milwaukee is 1-6 against the spread in their past seven games.

The total has gone OVER five times in Golden State's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER five times in Milwaukee's last 16 games.

Player Props

Steph Curry has an over/under of 28.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on the two-time MVP to go OVER (-127) against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler is favored to go UNDER (-128) 21.5 points via FanDuel. Expect "Jimmy Buckets to go OVER (+100) in his second game with Golden State.

Damian Lillard has an over/under of 28.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on "Dame Time" to go UNDER (-120) against the Golden State Warriors.

Kyle Kuzma is favored to go OVER (-128) 16.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Kuzma to hit the mark and have a big game for Milwaukee.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored to beat the Milwaukee Bucks despite being the road team. The Bucks are without Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler showed tremendous chemistry in their first game as teammates.

The prediction is a win for the Warriors, with the total going OVER 231.5 points.

