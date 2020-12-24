Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - December 25th, 2020 | NBA Christmas Day 2020

Both Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors enter this tie after dropping their respective 2020-21 season openers. While it's a case of needing to be more clutch for the former, the latter's shooting troubles are a huge cause for concern.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Christmas Day 2020

Date & Time: Friday, December 25th, 2:30 PM ET (Saturday, 1 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Golden State Warriors Preview

Except James Wiseman, all other starters for the Golden State Warriors shot poorly from the field on opening night, including Stephen Curry. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a forgetful debut, but still displayed the hops that shot him to fame last season.

With 19 points, @BigTicket_JW notched the third most points for a Warriors rookie in his NBA debut in a Dubs season opener. pic.twitter.com/8F01ovWxey — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 23, 2020

The Golden State Warriors need to work on making their offense more fluid if they are to succeed against the physically imposing Milwaukee Bucks. They didn't move the ball well enough in their previous encounter and settled for the tough shots, something that needs to be rectified immediately.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Like always, Steph Curry will set the tone for the Golden State Warriors on offense. He struggled with his shot-making against Brooklyn but still managed 20 points on the night. Curry will be hoping for more support from his teammates who didn't make good enough use of the spacing he provided in the previous game.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, James Wiseman

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks did most things correctly on opening night and only a missed free throw from Giannis Antetokounmpo resulted in their loss. They would want to improve their transition defense and turn the ball over fewer times.

The best of last night's battle in Boston. pic.twitter.com/TgSLaIRk0U — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2020

Jrue Holiday had a brilliant debut for the Milwaukee Bucks on both ends of the court while Khris Middleton's passing was pretty impressive. Giannis' aggression worked wonders like always but he'll have to be wary of not committing too many charges against Golden State Warriors as was the case against Boston.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo kickstarted his quest for a third consecutive MVP trophy with 35 points and 12 rebounds. His shot looked much better and he even managed to drain a stepback three. While he did miss that free throw at the end against Boston, he shot 75% from the charity stripe which is an improvement from last season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Warriors vs Bucks Match Prediction

It will take a collective effort for the Golden State Warriors to push the Milwaukee Bucks to their limit. The latter is a well-coached team with very few wrinkles. Steve Kerr's side, meanwhile, could be without Draymond green again and lack overall cohesiveness at the moment. Expect Giannis and co. to come out on top on NBA Christmas Day.

Where to watch Warriors vs Bucks?

National telecast of the game will be available on ABC. You can live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

