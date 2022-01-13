Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 13th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the Fiserv Forum Arena for a highly anticipated matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, January 13. This will be the first time the two powerhouses will be going up against each other this season.

The Golden State Warriors come into this game on the back of a disappointing 116-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite several efforts from the Warriors to push for a win, the Grizzlies would hang on to get their tenth consecutive victory. Ja Morant drained some clutch shots and ended the game with 29 points. This was the Warriors' third defeat in four games. They need to get back to playing more consistently soon, as the battle for the top spot in the West gets tougher every day.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their second consecutive loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, but Charlotte brought their A-game in the clutch to walk away with their 22nd win of the season. The Bucks, who were third in the East, have now fallen to fourth after a series of disappointments the past few weeks. A victory in this game would be a step in the right direction for them to try and get back to winning.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, January 13, 8:30 PM ET [Friday, January 14, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been a team on a mission this year. After missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons, the Warriors came into the 2021-22 campaign with eyes set on the championship. The Dubs received a major boost as their other ace sharpshooter, Klay Thompson, was all set to return after sitting out for two-and-a-half years. They were playing brilliantly even without him on the floor.

The 31-year-old Thompson played his first game back against the Cleveland Cavaliers and quickly proved he was going to be a vital piece for the Warriors moving forward. He scored 17 points which included a monster dunk that made the Chase Center go crazy. Heading into the game against the Bucks, the team will be hoping to bounce back strong after their defeat against Memphis.

They go up against the Milwaukee Bucks' stellar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Dubs will have to do their best to try and stop the Greek Freak if they want to get a win against the Bucks.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry secured his 9th career triple-double in their last game against the Grizzlies. However, the 33-year-old continues to shoot only 38.1% from the field. He needs to get out of this shooting slump to help get the Warriors back to winning consistently.

Curry is a player who needs very little time to heat up and when he does, it will be extremely difficult to stop him. The Bucks will have to tighten up their defense if they want to keep him from causing damage. However, with Jrue Holiday doubtful, Curry may have an opportunity to play a great game on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Juan Toscano - Anderson, C - Kevon Looney

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have not had a great run the last two weeks. They have lost 4 of their last 5 games, causing them to fall one spot into fourth place in the East. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's brilliance, the Bucks haven't been able to win consistently. The game against the Warriors will definitely be interesting to watch as both teams are expected to play hard and secure a much-needed victory.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokoumpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing extremely well this season. He is currently leading the Kia MVP race. However, the Greek Freak is being challenged by other stars like Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry. The 27-year-old is averaging 28.4 PPG and 11.4 RPG. He is in stellar form and with Draymond Green unavailable, Antetokounmpo will be looking to cause a lot of problems for the Golden State Warriors' defense.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Warriors vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Bucks and Warriors come into the game in desperate need of a win. With Draymond Green being out, the Dubs haven't been playing their best. Giannis Antetokounmpo will certainly take advantage of this to wreak havoc on the Warriors' defense and help the Bucks get their campaign back on track.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be televised nationally on TNT and viewers can also watch it locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

