Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Playoffs West Semis

The Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves will square off in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. This is the first time that these two teams will cross paths in the postseason.

After an offseason in which they dealt away beloved sharpshooter Klay Thompson, the Warriors had a strong start but eventually struggled to win consistently. Right before the trade deadline, the team traded for Jimmy Butler, who has since proven to be a difference maker on both ends of the floor. Finishing as the seventh seed with a 48-34 record, the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament and took seven games to eliminate a highly physical Houston Rockets squad in the first round.

The Timberwolves, who let go of Karl-Anthony Towns and acquired Julius Randle back in October, also struggled to win consistently during certain stretches of the season. Thanks to a strong finish (17 wins in their last 21 games), the Wolves landed an outright playoff spot as the sixth seed. While many analysts picked the LA Lakers to prevail in their first-round series, Minnesota — thanks to the next-level performance of Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert — ended up advancing to the next stage via a gentleman's sweep.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Head-to-Head

The Warriors and Timberwolves have been playing each other since 1989, when Minnesota was an expansion team. They have battled in 134 regular season games with the Warriors winning 77 times and the Wolves prevailing 57 times.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Season Stats

The Warriors and the Timberwolves were both top-10 teams in terms of defensive rating, with Minnesota finishing seventh and Golden State not far behind at eighth. The Wolves, however, had a clear edge in offensive rating; they had the eighth best offense in the regular season while the Dubs (who placed 16th in this category) ended up in the middle of the pack.

Remarkably, the Warriors finished seventh in rebounding despite their lack of size while the Timberwolves placed fourth in three-point percentage, a category that Golden State used to dominate.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Last 5 Games

Since March 24, 2024, the Warriors have gone 3-2 against the Timberwolves. This season, Golden State won three out of their four matchups with Minnesota. The sole win for the Wolves came on Dec. 6, 2024.

Here are the scores of the last five games between Golden State and Minnesota:

Warriors def. Timberwolves 116-115 on January 15, 2025

Warriors def. Timberwolves 113-103 on December 21, 2024

Warriors def. Timberwolves 114-106 on December 8, 2024

Timberwolves def. Warriors 107-90 on December 6, 2024

Timberwolves def. Warriors 114-110 on March 24, 2024

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Schedule

Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves second-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs is on May 6. It will be held at Target Center, with a start time of 9:30 p.m. EST. This will be a nationally televised game on TNT and truTV.

Here's the full schedule, including location, time, date, and channel:

Game 1: Target Center, 9:30 p.m. EST, May 6 on TNT and truTV

Game 2: Target Center, 8:30 p.m. EST, May 8 on TNT and truTV

Game 3: Chase Center, 8:30 p.m. EST, May 10 on ABC

Game 4: Chase Center, 10 p.m. EST, May 12 on ESPN

Game 5: Target Center, TBA, May 14 on TNT and truTV*

Game 6: Chase Center, TBA, May 18, TBA*

Game 7: Target Center, 8:30 p.m. ET, May 20 on ESPN*

* If necessary

